Best Of Food & Drink 2017: Woo!

Gooooood eveniiinnng! Current temperature is -12, and it's supposed to drop to -18 tonight.

1. IT WAS GROUNDHOG DAY Climate change ruins everything.

2. MOURNING THE DEAD Huge turnout at the funeral for the victims of a far-right gun nut terrorist in Quebec.

3. SPEAKING OF GUN NUTS Kevin O’Leary needs to work on his timing. Or maybe he has, and he’s sending a dog-whistle message to Conservative racists?

4. TRUDEAU BREAKS A PROMISE No electoral reform for you! Really not sure most Canadians want voting reform so I doubt it’ll hurt him politically. Nevertheless, feel free to call your MP, or maybe just Ralph Goodale, since he’s the ultra-Liberal in this province. Goodale’s Ottawa office’s number is 613-947-1153, and his constituency office is 585-2202. Or if you’d rather just read something snarky to help you fume, check out this Andrew Coyne column.

5. SASK VOTER TURNOUT SUCKS People are really disengaged from politics. Of course, you already knew that from all the Facebook whiners complaining about too many political posts.

6. FIGHTING FOR LIFE Ignite The Life tackles the Indigenous youth suicide crisis in a two-day Saskatoon conference. More here.

7. BEST OF FOOD & DRINK 2017 We’re having some trouble agreeing on what we call this thing—Best Of Saskatoon: Food & Drink? Best Of Food Saskatoon?—but regardless: our beloved restaurant scene reader poll is back with way more categories than last year’s version. The write-in round is now open! This is your annual chance to rain some positive public attention on your favourite local (and where appropriate, chain) restaurants. Check it out!

And now here’s your Trump report. Bleccchh.

T1. TRUMP DUMPS ON A CONSERVATIVE ALLY Given how shitty, anti-environmental and generally racist conservative Australian politicians are, I can’t muster outrage when Donald Trump treats the leader of an allied like crap. That said, turning close friends into enemies is not a recipe for political success. THAT said, Trump probably just boosted the approval ratings of an anti-immigrant world leader, and you have to wonder, just a little bit, if that wasn’t part of the plan. My nickel’s on poor impulse control and ego-driven chaos, but ya never know. What do you guys think?

T2. WAIT, DID TRUMP THREATEN TO INVADE MEXICO? What a reckless buffoon.

T3. OH, AND HE’S BAITING IRAN Moron.

T4. AND HIS TRASH TALKING SCHWARZENEGGER Dimwit.

T5. REUTERS TO REPORTERS: TRUMP’S AN AUTHORITARIAN The news outlet briefs reporters on how to cover the Ugnaught-In-Chief.

T6. DIVORCED, MOLEST-Y CHEATER FINDS JESUS? A super-duper profane president wants to help all the lovely “Christian” churches who attack the poor, vulnerable and oft-discriminated against become even more openly political. Learn more about the Johnson Amendment—which Trump wants to “destroy”—here. I look forward to the Satanic Temple’s inevitable mischievous political jujitsu.

T7. TRUMP THREATENS TO REVOKE BERKELEY UNIVERSITY’S FUNDING AFTER A FAR-RIGHT SPEAKER’S CAMPUS TALK WAS CANCELLED This alleged defence of free speech from the guy who signs gag orders on scientists.

T8. SPEAKING OF CENSORING SCIENTISTS Remember Stephen Harper? He pioneered it. Expect Trump will do the same things, but at higher intensity.

