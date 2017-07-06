Guilty Of Fertility

Message from Space | by Anonymous

At the drugstore where my daughter works, a crying teenage girl was arrested for stealing tampons. Yup, tampons. I hope that churches, food banks and other charities include feminine protection with the food, clothes, diapers and formula they already provide, because for thousands of menstruation-aged Saskatoon women it will soon be “that time of the month” whether they can afford it or not. Are we going to arrest everyone who’s on the rag but has no money?

