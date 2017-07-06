with Kelsey Fitch

Kelsey recently represented Saskatchewan as a finalist in the CCMA Spotlight Performance Contest, a competition of the Canadian Country Music Awards which are being held in Saskatoon Sept. 7–10. In the run up to the CCMAs, the singer-songwriter is performing as part of the Original 16 Country Concert Series at Rock Creek Grill in Saskatoon on Aug. 15. /Gregory Beatty

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

The Beatles

The Beatles (1976)

The Beatles albums were constantly being played in my household growing up. I actually remember dancing around in my kitchen with my mom to this song as a child. Makes me smile every time I hear it.

“God Gave Me You”

Blake Shelton

Red River Blue (2011)

This was the song I walked down the aisle to at my wedding five years ago. I can’t hear it without tearing up. My husband doesn’t even remember our first dance song, but he remembers this song being a part of that day. Ha ha!

“Where I Stood”

Missy Higgins

On A Clear Night (2007)

A song from the year I graduated, teenage hormones in full swing. One listen to this song, and your heart will be broken. Lyrically, melodically, production-wise, it’s genius. Still one of my favourites.

“Honky Tonk Woman”

The Rolling Stones

Live’r Than You’ll Ever Be (1969)

The Rolling Stones were also a huge part of my childhood, but hearing Mick Jagger perform this song live in concert, the energy he [showed], took my respect for the band to a whole new level.

“I Drive Your Truck”

Lee Brice

Hard 2 Love (2012)

The moment I heard this song, it brought me to tears. I think anyone who has lost someone, and finds themselves looking for ways to connect to that person again, can relate. So well written. This song is what I aspire to in my own songwriting.

“Could You Be Loved”

Bob Marley

Uprising (1980)

This song is literally a part of my summer playlist EVERY. SINGLE. YEAR. How can you not jam to it?! Not to mention that my Grandma Fitch loves it, so it makes it that much better.