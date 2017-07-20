with Carlie Hinz

When Carlie’s not playing in jazz or prog rock bands, she volunteers with Regina Cat Rescue. She’s also studying biology at University of Regina and has future plans to attend the Western College of Veterinary Medicine. On July 27, Carlie’s playing an Amy Winehouse tribute show at Nest Piano Bar in Regina. /Gregory Beatty

“I’m A Man”

Chicago

The Chicago Transit Authority (1969)

Jimi Hendrix is reported to have said that Terry Kath could outplay him and it’s not hard to see why. It’s tough to pick a favourite off this perfect debut album, but between Kath’s wailing, Danny Seraphin’s extended, Latin-infused solo and an onslaught of tight harmonies, this is definitely a contender.

“Diamond Dust”

Jeff Beck

Blow By Blow (1975)

An iconic album for the jazz fusion genre. This closing track was produced by George Martin, whom Paul McCartney affectionately referred to as the fifth Beatle, and features his lavish string arrangements alongside Jeff Beck’s signature sound. This 5/4 tune is shaped around a minor 11th progression and is said to have been influenced by John McLaughlin.

“Anesthetize”

Porcupine Tree

Fear Of A Blank Planet (2007)

A progressive masterpiece detailing the plight of disenfranchised youth. Hard to go wrong with a solo from Alex Lifeson and the brilliant songwriting of Steven Wilson. His concert remains one of the most beautiful, haunting, and immersive shows I’ve seen to date, and I would highly recommend it to any fan of live music.

“Them Changes”

Thundercat

Drunk (2017)

Sick groove, wicked bassline, and a very blatant nod to Maurice White. Not what you’d expect from a former member of Suicidal Tendencies, but definitely what you’d want to hear from the funk revitalization movement. Paired with self-deprecating, tongue-in-cheek lyricism, this track — and the entire album — becomes irresistible.

“And The Psychic Saw”

Atheist

Unquestionable Presence (1991)

So many people credit Death as being the first band to combine elements of jazz with death metal. Those people don’t know about Atheist. These Floridians did what few progressive death metal bands can achieve even today — precise technicality, complex polyrhythms, and heavy syncopation with melodic leads, dissonant countermelodies and flawless production.

“2112”

Rush

2112 (1976)

No description required.