with Daniella Beltrami

Daniella’s dance career has taken her from Regina to Toronto, where she lives; and to L.A., where she recently spent four months training with choreographer Rhapsody James (Beyoncé, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Madonna). Daniella will be in Saskatoon Aug. 16–17 with six other dancers to teach “The Drop Dance Workshop” at Dance Saskatchewan. Visit thedropworkshop.com for details. /Gregory Beatty

“Open”

Rhye

Woman (2013)

This was my first live concert in Toronto. I was absolutely blown away. This is my go-to song when I need to dance my emotions out, or when I need to feel deeper. He does both for me.

“Soak Up The Sun”

Sheryl Crow

C’mon, C’mon (2002)

My mom and I would dance around to this in my room. It was the song that made me realize I love dancing so why not make this my life?

“That Girl”

Stevie Wonder

A Time To Love (2005)

This song will always bring me back to my time in L.A. We had a teacher from Alvin Ailey Dance Theater in New York and she was my absolute favourite class. We danced to this song and it always gave me so much life.

“Reach You”

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald

The MBF Love LP (2009)

I saw him in concert about six years ago at The Exchange. His voice is so unique, so real and raw and beautiful. It wasn’t a big concert but it didn’t matter to him. Do what you love because you love it, that’s what life’s about.

“Dani California”

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stadium Arcadium (2006)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers expanded the genres of music I listened to. There was something about dancing to Anthony Kiedis’ raw funky rock voice. Appreciating different genres, and being knowledgeable on music, is so important as a dancer. The music comes first. Dance is a natural reaction to the feeling and emotions music gives us.

“Summer”

Calvin Harris

Summer (2014)

This song reminds me of the first time I went to L.A. I’ll never forget that feeling of flying in at 15, and thinking about all the times I’d dreamt of being there. I thought of it as the place where everything bad would go away, almost like a fantasy world. In some ways it is just that.