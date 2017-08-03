Message From Space | by Anonymous

It’s eerily quiet out there tonight. It Is Friday, isn’t it? I haven’t heard a siren all night. No gunshots, no police cruising the alleys — some in their quiet SUVs and others on foot with their flashlights while their prey scampers through dark backyards. This is how the zombie apocalypse starts.

SILENT BUT DEADLY Message From Space is an open forum for Planet S readers to anonymously share their petty rants, workplace gripes, romantic woes and banal neighborhood observations. E-mail your submission to editor@planetsmag.com (type MESSAGE FROM SPACE in the subject field). Change everyone’s names and identifying details. Submissions must be 100–200 words. They’re fun to write and it’s neat to see your rant in print, but yeah, you probably won’t get around to it. I know. That’s just how Saskatoon works. It’s okay.