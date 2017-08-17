with Malika Sellami

Malika is a Saskatoon singer-songwriter who describes herself as a world folk musician. She has upcoming gigs at Karma Café (Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.), Kirtan in the Park (Evergreen Square, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.) and the Saskatoon Fireworks Festival (Sept. 1.) /Gregory Beatty

“All I Want”

Joni Mitchell / Blue (1971)

When I discovered Joni late in life, I listened to her albums a lot. Her songs are magical! The intricate chords, the original melodies and the simple poetry of her life make her music so soothing to my ears.

“The Letter”

Xavier Rudd / Food In The Belly (2005)

With Xavier Rudd, it’s more than just the music. It’s his life philosophy, and how he chooses to have a low carbon footprint. He’s conscientious about Mother Earth in his songs and actions. I love to play this song when I accompany a yoga class, or busk in the streets.

“Banana Pancakes”

Jack Johnson / In Between Dreams (2005)

When I think of JJ’s music, I think catchy road trip sing-a-long harmonizing songs! So many great memories, being alone on the side of the road hitchhiking and dancing, or driving with the volume cranked up! As for “Banana Pancakes”, it’s a song about LOVE! Who doesn’t like romanticizing a little?

“Space Oddity”

David Bowie / David Bowie (1969)

Eccentric and confident! Fashion and avant-garde! Everything is possible in music: the weird, the unheard of, the complicated, the unexpected, and also the simple! That’s how I love Bowie, a spoonful of surprises!

“Holiday”

Madonna / Madonna (1983)

Madonna’s such a goddess! Strong, fierce, bold. I admire her courage to provoke and try different avenues of her artistic endeavours. Always been a big fan, especially of this song, and in karaoke it’s a fun one to sing!

“The Bonny Swans”

Loreena Mckennitt / The Mask And Mirror (1994)

Loreena’s story, and her path in music, is inspiring to me. It involves perseverance and discipline. Staying authentic, despite rejection, and focusing on the path ahead. Being an artist and self-employed is a big exercise of faith and hard work! I am grateful for being able to do what I love for a living, and raise my son at the same time.