with Jess Moskaluke

Langenburg’s Jess Moskaluke needs no introduction for Canadian music fans. The platinum-selling artist won her first JUNO for Country Album of the Year in Ottawa in April for Kiss Me Quiet, and has captured Female Artist of the Year at the last three Canadian Country Music Awards. The 2017 CCMAs go Sept. 5–10 in Saskatoon. Jess is nominated in two categories: Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Take Me Home”, and she’ll be performing at the CCMA Awards gala on Sept. 10. To help set that stage, here are six songs she considers favourites. /Gregory Beatty

“No One Needs To Know”

Shania Twain / The Woman In Me (1995)

It’s no secret that Shania has been a major influence on me musically. It’s tough to pinpoint where my love for Shania started, but her pop-infused country has always piqued my interest. I chose “No One Needs to Know” because it’s the first (and one of the only songs) I learned on guitar.

“Fire Bomb”

Rihanna / Rated R (2009)

You were expecting this to be an all-country list, weren’t you? I wish I could place a finger on why I’m drawn to this song. Melodically, I find it beautiful. The message of the lyrics is often debated.

“That’s The Truth”

Paul Brandt / That’s The Truth (1999)

Mom had this cassette in her car at all times, and I was hooked from then on. Good ol’ Canadian Man.

“Alone”

Heart / Bad Animals (1987)

Vocally, this is my all-time favourite song to sing. Ann absolutely slays this track. Pretty sure you can literally hear her heart breaking at about 2:06.

“Who I Am”

Jessica Andrews / Who I Am (2001)

I have an uncanny relationship with this song. Listen to the lyrics. My grandmother’s name is Rosemarie, I AM the spitting image of my father, and my best friend/biggest fan is easily my mother. One of those songs that you can’t help but say, “This song is about me!”

“Ex To See”

Sam Hunt / Montevallo (2014)

The first time I heard this song in 2014, I took it to my producer and said, “This. I love this.” and he told me he didn’t think the world was ready for a “female Sam Hunt”. He was right. But I’m pretty sure they’re ready now.