The Fall Arts Guide

Welcome to the 2017 edition of Planet S’ Fall Arts Guide, our annual preview of the Autumnal cultural season. While it’s hard to beat Summer’s lazy, vacation-y, warm-weather days, Fall’s harvest of art, music, theatre, dance, performance and other events is a great reason to celebrate the browning of the foliage and the, ugh, colder weather it portends.

What we have here is a complete-as-Greg-could-make-it list of cultural things to do and see in Saskatoon from now until the end of the year. You can flip through it, circle the most interesting-looking events and toss the pages on the coffee table for future reference over the next four months. Or you can go to planetsmag.com and read these listings online. Whichever! Either way, we hope it’s helpful.

At the very least, no one gets to blame us for missing an awesome show, concert, exhibit or lecture.

Happy leaf piles! /Stephen Whitworth

BOOKS & IDEAS

September

Thursday 14

SASKATCHEWAN BOOK AWARDS: SUBMISSIONS OPEN Saskatchewan authors and publishers who have released books in the last year are invited to submit their works for consideration in 13 categories for the 2018 SBAs. Submission deadline is Nov. 1. See bookawards.sk.ca.

JOHN PERRET: LOVE THIS SASKATCHEWAN Reading and signing for book of scenic photography, with contributions from other Saskatchewan authors and artists. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 16

MARGO GOODHAND: RUNAWAY WIVES & ROGUE FEMINISTS Reading and signing for a history of the women’s shelter movement in Canada. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 19

SUSTAINABLE SPEAKER SERIES Cody Sharpe “The Stories Behind the Policy: Sustainability in Saskatoon and Edmonton”. Frances Morrison Library, 7 p.m. See environmentalsociety.ca.

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: MUSIC TALK Music director Eric Paetkau and executive director Mark Turner discuss the Sept. 23 Master’s concert which features violinist James Ehnes. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

FRANCIS VS. TRUMP: DEALING WITH CONTRASTING WORLD VIEWS Sponsored by the Dubé Chair for Catholic Studies, this panel discussion explores the philosophical divide between Pope Francis and the POTUS. St. Thomas More College, 7:30 p.m. See usask.ca.

Wednesday 20

LITERATURE MATTERS Jade McDougall discusses “Food, Consumption and Cultural Imperialism in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”. Grace-Westminster Church (Social Hall), 7:30 p.m. See artsandsciences.usask.ca.

BOOK CLUB Tonight: Janice Lee The Expatriots. Alice Turner Library, 7 p.m. Additional meetings Oct. 18: Ayana Mathis The Twelve Tribes of Hattie and Nov. 15: Nadifa Mohamed The Orchard of Lost Souls. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

Thursday 21

JEANNE MARTINSON: FROM AWAY: IMMIGRATION TO EFFECTIVE WORKPLACE INTEGRATION Reading and signing for book on human resources management for immigrant employees. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

BOOK CLUB Tonight: Colsen Whitehead Underground Railroad. Round Prairie Library, 7 p.m. Additional meetings Oct. 19: Mona Awad 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl, Nov. 23: Barbara Shapiro The Art Forger and Dec. 21: Gordon Downie & Jeff Lemire Secret Path. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

Friday 22

BOOK LAUNCH: FISCAL FEDERALISM AND EQUALIZATION POLICY IN CANADA Presentation by the authors of the third book in the Johnson Shoyama Series on Public Policy that looks at fiscal federalism. Prairie Room, Diefenbaker Building, University of Saskatchewan, 3:30-5 p.m. See schoolofpublicpolicy.sk.ca.

Saturday 23

SASKATCHEWAN ARTS ALLIANCE: COMMUNITY FORUM & AGM The forum is open to art community members and interested members of the public. The Refinery (609 Dufferin Ave.), 11 a.m. See artsalliance.sk.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN DESIGN WEEK Celebration of professional applied design. Events include a launch party (Design Week HQ, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.), Premier’s Awards of Excellence in Design Exhibit (Design Week HQ, Sept. 25 from 3–6 p.m. and Sept. 27 from 9–11:30 a.m.) and Premier’s Awards of Excellence in Design Reception (Design Week HQ, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.). See designcouncil.sk.ca.

Sunday 24

WORD ON THE STREET This annual festival celebrating the art of reading features over 50 authors and exhibitors including Anne McDonald, Gail Bowen, David Carpenter, Lorna Crozier, Dawn Dumont and Harold Johnson. Broadway Ave., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. See thewordonthestreet.ca.

CAROL MCKAY: LILY IN THE LOFT Signing for novel set in 1947 which recalls how children used to submit stories for publication to The Western Producer. McNally Robinson, 1 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 26

EVERYBODY’S BOOK CLUB Today: Fannie Flagg The Whole Town’s Talking. Frances Morrison Library, 2 p.m. Additional meetings Oct. 31: Fredrik Backman A Man Called Ove and Nov. 28: Shilpi Somaya Gowda The Golden Son. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

CAFÉ SCIENTIFIQUE Tim Sharbel from University of Saskatchewan’s Global Institute for Food Security discusses “Why Plant Sex Slows Agriculture: Designing Better Roots and Seeds to Help Feed the World.” Co-presented with Global Biotech Week. Winston’s Pub, 7:30–9 p.m.

Wednesday 27

RIVER VOLTA READING SERIES Authors t.b.a. d’Lish by Tish Café, 7–9 p.m., with a second reading in the series on Oct. 25.

NATIVE PRAIRIE SPEAKERS SERIES This talk by Heather Nenninger on “Greater Sage-Grouse Conservation on Montana’s Working Lands” is a webinar broadcast at noon. Register at pcap-sk.org.

Thursday 28

WRITER IN RESIDENCE RECEPTION The Saskatoon Public Library welcomes 2017–18 writer in residence Katherine Lawrence. The Bassment, 7–9 p.m. All ages. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

WRITE OUT LOUD: SPOKEN WORD SLAM Frances Morrison Library, 7 p.m. Additional sessions Oct. 26 and Nov. 30. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

Friday 29

CULTURE DAYS Weekend celebration of culture, includes open houses, performances, exhibitions, workshops and other activities. Highlights include Dance Workshops at Dance Saskatchewan Centre (Sept. 29), Prairie Paladin Medieval Market & Faire at the University of Saskatchewan (Sept. 30), Family History & Heritage Fair (Sept. 30) and Under the Bridge IV (Sept. 30). See culturedays.ca (search for Saskatoon events).

JULIO TORRES-RECINOS: THE FACES OF FEAR & LA COLA DEL CERDO Readings from a book of poetry and collection of short stories, with musical accompaniment by Rodolfo Pino-Robles. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 30

NUIT BLANCHE This fourth annual nocturnal arts festival is concentrated in the Riversdale, Downtown and Broadway neighbourhoods. Feature artists include Erin Siddall and Sean Arden (Missaskwatoomina View), Andreas Buchwaldt (Decompressions), Dani Dale (Landmarks Lost), Curtis Peeteetuce (Immemorial) and Amalie Atkins (Aprons). See nuitblanchesaskatoon.ca.

COLLEEN KEHLER: TO TRUST AGAIN: FINDING HOPE AFTER LOSS Signing for book on how to cope with loss and disappointment. McNally Robinson, 1 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

AN EVENING WITH JANE GOODALL Presentation by acclaimed primatologist who has devoted her life to studying chimpanzees in the wild. TCU Place, 7 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

October

Sunday 1

MAIA CARON: SONG OF BATOCHE Reading and signing for a historical novel inspired by the author’s ancestral ties to key figures in the 1885 Northwest Resistance. McNally Robinson, 1 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 3

JOE CALENDINO: TO HELL AND BACK: A FORMER HELLS ANGEL’S STORY OF RECOVERY & REDEMPTION Speaking and signing for memoir about escaping from a violent and destructive lifestyle. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Wednesday 4

IGNITE! (Regina) Fourth annual science fair hosted by Saskatchewan Science Centre to encourage creativity and innovation. Includes a career showcase on Oct. 4, family maker day on Oct. 6 and Ignite Expo on Oct. 7. See sasksciencecentre.com.

Wednesday 11

WICIHITOWIN ABORIGINAL ENGAGEMENT CONFERENCE This event will provide an opportunity for community organizations, government and business to learn about respectful engagement and inclusion with Aboriginal people. Registration deadline is Oct. 4. TCU Place, Oct. 11–12. See unitedwaysaskatoon.ca.

Thursday 12

ANN BÉRUBÉ: BE FEEL THINK DO Reading and signing for inspirational memoir. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

WRITERS’ OPEN MIC NIGHT Presented in partnership with Saskatoon Writers’ Collective. Frances Morrison Library, 7 p.m. Additional sessions Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

Friday 13

SHOWCASE 2017 (Regina) Includes a mix of performing arts, visual art exhibits and concerts, along with workshops and a trade show. The host hotel this year is Ramada Hotel, and the performance venue is the Performing Arts Centre. Presented by Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils. Oct. 13–15. See osac.ca.

CRAIG MCINNES: THE MIGHTY HUGHES Signing for a biography about former Saskatchewan judge and public official Ted Hughes with special guests Ted and Helen Hughes. McNally Robinson, 1 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 14

NANOWRIMO Introductory session for a literary challenge that will see writers create a novel in November to celebrate National Novel Writing Month. Alice Turner Library, 1–4 p.m. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

Sunday 15

SASKATCHEWAN LIBRARY WEEK As we learned following last March’s provincial budget, Saskatchewan people love their libraries. That’s reflected in the theme of this 41st annual week which is “Libraries Matter!” Oct. 15–21. See saskla.ca.

Monday 16

GRACE KOHN: CHILDREN OF AUTISM, AUTISM HERE ON PURPOSE Presentation and signing for a book where the author recounts her experiences parenting a daughter with autism. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 17

SUSTAINABLE SPEAKER SERIES Kenton Lysak “Is it Really Darkest Before Dawn: Light Pollution in Saskatoon and its Effects on Ecosystems”. Frances Morrison Library, 7 p.m. See environmentalsociety.ca.

STORIES IN THE BAR Story night for adults hosted by Saskatoon Public Library. Amigos Cantina, 7 p.m. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

CAFÉ SCIENTIFIQUE Marek Radomski, of the University of Saskatchewan’s pharmacology department, discusses “Stories from My Medicine Cabinet: A Tale of Aspirin — or, How to Save Many Lives with a Penny-Worth Medication.” Winston’s Pub, 7:30–9 p.m.

Thursday 19

ARTISTS OF ABILITY This festival features work by established and emerging disabled artists in disciplines such as visual art, performance, new media and literature. The festival includes events in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, and is presented by Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan. Oct. 19–21. See saskartistsofability.wordpress.com.

WILLIAM ROBERTSON: DECOYS Reading and signing for a new poetry collection. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

MCKERCHER LECTURE SERIES Guest-speaker is Janet Freeman, a past coordinator of Courthouse Libraries in B.C. which seeks to make legal information available to the public. Frances Morrison Library, 7 p.m. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

Friday 20

LITERARY ECLECTIC XII Two-day conference where University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina grad students present papers on various topics related to literature and culture. University of Saskatchewan, Oct. 20–21. See usask.ca.

Saturday 21

SASKATCHEWAN WRITERS’ GUILD: FALL CONFERENCE & AGM (Regina) This event includes presentations and workshops on the craft of writing. Saskatchewan poet Karen Solie will deliver the Caroline Heath Memorial Lecture (Oct. 21 at 7:45 p.m.) Other presenters include Louise Halfe, Gerald Hill, Lynda Monahan, Bruce Rice and Elizabeth Shih. Travelodge Hotel, Oct. 21–22. See skwriter.com.

Monday 23

SHANE KOYCZAN Spoken word performance by Canadian artist. Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

ERIKA DYCK & ALEXANDER DEIGHTON: MANAGING MADNESS Reading and signing for a history of the Weyburn Mental Hospital. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 24

POWERED BY LOVE Launch of a book by the Stephen Lewis Foundation on the work it does in Africa to assist children orphaned by HIV/AIDS. Hosted by Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers Saskatoon. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Wednesday 25

ALLISON KYDD: FEW AND FAR Reading and signing for novel about a British woman who visits Saskatchewan in Victorian times with guest reader Dave Margoshes. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

BUMBLEBEES IN YOUR GARDEN Presentation by Lori Weidenhammer. Hosted by Saskatchewan Perennial Society. Emmanuel Anglican Church (609 Dufferin Ave.), 7:30 p.m. See saskperennial.ca.

Thursday 26

SASKATCHEWAN ARTS AWARDS Gala to celebrate artistic excellence with awards for individuals and organizations in seven categories. Presented by Saskatchewan Arts Board with guest artists t.b.a. Remai Modern, reception at 6:30 p.m., with show and after-party to follow. $80, $30 for self-declared artists. See saskartsboard.ca.

DEBRA SILVERMAN: THE MISSING ELEMENT Reading and signing for a book on emotional health and wisdom by well-known astrologer. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

QUEERING THE PLAINS Panel discussion on gender, sexuality and ethnicity in the context of Canada’s colonial history. Moderator is Raven Sinclair, with panelists Sarah Hunt, Ryan Jimmy and Omayra Issa. Station 20 West, 6:30–9 p.m. See sasksafe.com.

November

Thursday 2

JASMINA ODOR & SHERI BENNING Dual reading and signing, with Odor launching a book of short stories titled You Can’t Stay Here. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

KEENAN LECTURE Guest speaker is media and communications theorist Eric McLuhan. St. Thomas More College, time t.b.a. See usask.ca.

Monday 6

LESLIE ROBBINS-CONWAY & PAUL CONWAY: STIRRING THE OCCURRING Storytelling with a focus on Canadian humourist Stephen Leacock. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 14

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: MUSIC TALK Music director Eric Paetkau and executive director Mark Turner discuss the Nov. 18 Master’s concert which features Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Wednesday 15

BARRY HEATH: SASKATCHEWAN CORONER Reading and signing for a memoir on the author’s career as a coroner. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 21

SUSTAINABLE SPEAKER SERIES Hayley Carlson and Rachel Malena-Chan “Let’s Talk Climate Change: How to Build Bridges in Saskatchewan”. Frances Morrison Library, 7 p.m. See environmentalsociety.ca.

TAGGART & TORRENS Radio show and podcast hosted by Jeremy Taggart and Jonathan Torrens. Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

Wednesday 22

FIRST NATIONS LANGUAGE KEEPERS CONFERENCE The theme this year is “Resurgence: Reclaiming Indigenous Knowledge Systems”. Hosted by Saskatchewan Indian Cultural Centre. Saskatoon Inn, Nov. 22–23. See sicc.sk.ca.

Tuesday 28

PETER MANSBRIDGE: THE STORIES BEHIND THE STORIES The now retired CBC news anchor recalls some of the memorable stories and personalities he encountered during his broadcasting career. TCU Place, 8 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

CAFÉ SCIENTIFIQUE Richard Huziak, an amateur astronomer, discusses “The Battle for Dark Skies in Saskatchewan”. Winston’s Pub, 7:30–9 p.m.

December

Sunday 3

MURRAY HOWE: NINE LESSONS I LEARNED FROM MY FATHER Reading and signing for a memoir about the author’s relationship with his father Gordie. McNally Robinson, 2 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Thursday 7

SARA WILLIAMS & BOB BORS: FRUIT FOR NORTHERN GARDENS Reading and signing for book on growing fruit in northern climate zones. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 9

BILL WAISER: A WORLD WE HAVE LOST: SASKATCHEWAN BEFORE 1905 Signing for book by well-known Saskatchewan historian. McNally Robinson, 1 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 12

JANN ARDEN: FEEDING MY MOTHER Reading and signing for a memoir about the author’s experience caring for her mother who has Alzheimer’s. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

FILM

September

Saturday 30

THE TINWIFE Gala premiere for a SF-themed film set in a dystopian 1950s-era world where a woman is mistakenly imprisoned in a facility meant to hold defective androids. Broadway Theatre, 7 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

October

Wednesday 11

FOOD EVOLUTION Screening of a documentary examining the use of GMOs and other science-based technologies in food production, followed by a panel discussion. Broadway Theatre, 7 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

Friday 13

SASKATOON FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL: 48 HOUR CHALLENGE Participants have 48 hours to make a short film which will be screened at Broadway Theatre on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. To register see skfilmfest.com.

Friday 27

RIVERSDALE SILENT CLASSICS SERIES Screening is F.W. Murnau’s Faust (1926) which is based on Goethe’s tale of a demon named Mephisto who tries to corrupt the soul of a German man desperate to save his village from the plague. Score by Winnipeg electronic rock band Mahogany Frog. Roxy Theatre, 8 p.m. See rainbowcinemas.ca.

Tuesday 31

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Screening of the 1975 cult horror/camp movie with audience participation strongly encouraged. Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

November

Wednesday 15

SASKATOON FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL Eighth annual festival devoted to boundary pushing films in various genres from documentary and feature to animation and shorts. Broadway Theatre, Nov. 15–18. See skfilmfest.com.

Friday 17

SASKATCHEWAN INDEPENDENT FILM AWARDS (Regina) Hosted by the Saskatchewan Filmpool, this salute to independent film includes screenings and awards in five categories: Best Feature, Best Short, Best Student Film, Best Acting and Audience Choice. Artesian, time t.b.a. See filmpool.ca.

LIVE MUSIC

September

Thursday 28

TECH N9NE with Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone and Doug Crawford at Saskatoon Event Centre. 19+ See saskatooneventcentre.com.

ÉTIENNE FLETCHER (EP release) with Jeremy Grey at Capitol Music Club. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

LIONYLS at Buds on Broadway. See buds.dudeaone.com.

Friday 29

ELVIS: IF I CAN DREAM with Mark Anthony and live music from Uptown Hornz and Cadillac Kings at Broadway Theatre, 7:30 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

LISA LEBLANC (CFCR FM-Phasis fundraiser) with Steph Cameron at Capitol Music Club, 9 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

CHUNDER BUFFET (CFCR FM-Phasis fundraiser) with Wint and Owners at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

SASKATCHEWAN HOMEGROWN with stories and music by JJ Voss, Steve Gibson, Leslie Stanwyck, Johnny Sinclair and Gillian Snider at Village Guitar & Amp, 8 p.m. $20. 306-241-9265.

J.P. CORMIER & DAVE GUNNING at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

TJBC PRESENTS with Adictox, Caníbales and Artificial Dissemination at Vangelis Tavern.

STUCK IN THE ’80S at Buds on Broadway. See buds.dudeaone.com.

STANDARD TRIO at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

APOLLO CRUZ at Melody Bar.

SPECTACLE at Nutana Legion, 7 p.m.

TILL DAWN at Stan’s Place.

Saturday 30

JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY with guests at Saskatoon Event Centre. See saskatooneventcentre.com.

BLISS N ESO with guests at Vangelis Tavern.

KENNY “BLUES BOSS” WAYNE & DAVID VEST at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

FRIENDS OF FOES with After Two A.M. and Wide Eyed at Capitol Music Club. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

ANCIENT PIG (CFCR FM-Phasis fundraiser) with Waitress, Snake River and Shirley at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

STUCK IN THE ’80S at Buds on Broadway. See buds.dudeaone.com.

ROOTS FORWARD RECORDS LAUNCH PARTY with Chaps, Soso and Dr. J at Amigos Cantina, 9 p.m.

TIME BAND at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

SPECTACLE at Nutana Legion, 8 p.m.

TILL DAWN at Stan’s Place.

OCTOBER

Sunday 1

DIANA PANTON at the Bassment, 7:30 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Tuesday 3

I PREVAIL with We Came As Romans, The World Alive and Escape The Fate at O’Brians Event Centre, doors at 6 p.m. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

THE MAN & HIS MACHINE with Resurgence, Thalass and Lutheran at Vangelis Tavern.

MICHAEL CHARLES at Buds on Broadway. See buds.dudeaone.com.

Wednesday 4

MICHAEL CHARLES at Buds on Broadway. See buds.dudeaone.com.

Thursday 5

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS with Born Ruffians at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

MIRANDA LAMBERT with Brandy Clark at SaskTel Centre, 7 p.m. See sasktelcentre.com.

TEI SHI with Moon King at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

SASKATOON MUSICIANS’ ASSOCIATION: GALA with The Ray Elliot Trio, Heidi Munro & The RealGroovyBand, Brad Johner, Marlon Harder, Autopilot and Martin Yanovsky at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

MICHAEL CHARLES at Buds on Broadway. See buds.dudeaone.com.

SABRINA WEEKS & MIKE HILLIARD presented by Cherry Tree Music Club at Nutana Legion, 7:30 p.m.

Friday 6

THE BROS. LANDRETH at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND: 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

LIBRARY VOICES (CFCR FM-Phasis fundraiser) with Raeburn and Ritual Rabbits at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

IVORY HOURS with Soft Cotton and Too Soon Monsoon at Capitol Music Club. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

WAYNE BARGEN at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

FUNK JOINT DUO at Melody Bar.

Saturday 7

GGOOLLDD with guests at Vangelis Tavern.

THE PIANOMEN with David Fong, Don Griffith, Kim Salkeld and Ray Stephanson at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

PARAB POET & THE HIP HOP HIPPIES (CFCR FM-Phasis fundraiser) with Soso and Crab Style at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

NO HURRY TRIO at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Tuesday 10

PHANTOGRAM with guests at Louis’ Pub.

TWIN BANDIT with Oliver Swain at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Wednesday 11

ADYN TOWNES at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

PRAIRIE TRIO: AN EVENING OF SIGHT, SOUND & TASTE featuring live music by Vickie Dyck & the Last Resort Band, visual art and a buffet at Barn Playhouse (25 km north of Saskatoon), Oct. 11–13 at 7 p.m. See barnplayhouse.com.

BIZARRE RIDE II (The Pharcyde 25th Anniversary Tour) featuring Fatlip & Slimkid3 with Knatural, DJ Manwell and local support at Saskatoon Event Centre. See saskatooneventcentre.com.

MUSIC IN THE GALLERY with Celery at Frances Morrison Gallery, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 12

WHITEHORSE with Terra Lightfoot at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

EVERY TIME I DIE with guests at Louis’ Pub.

JORDAN WELBOURNE with Scott Pettigrew and Ava Wild at Capitol Music Club. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

PIANO CHAMELEONS: HERSKOWITZ & RONEY at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

KARAOKE HOEDOWN (CFCR FM-Phasis fundraiser) at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

EMERSON DRIVE at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

AVIATOR SHADES with Black Vienna and Jeremy Grey at Vangelis Tavern.

Friday 13

SARAH SLEAN: METAPHYSICS TOUR at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

ELLEN FROESE (album release) with Derek Curtis at Underground Café. See ellenfroesekooijenga.com.

THE GREAT FUSS (CD release) with All Mighty Voice at Capitol Music Club. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

THE SEA HAGS (CFCR FM-Phasis fundraiser) with The Steves and Foam Lake at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

ROCOCODE with Castle River and 3 Ninjasks at Vangelis Tavern.

PRETTY ARCHIE at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

BRIAN PAUL D.G. & FRIENDS at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 14

CHRIS COLLINS & BOULDER CANYON (John Denver tribute) at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 p.m. See dakotadunescasino.com.

AN EVENING WITH HEY OCEAN at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN JAZZ ENSEMBLE at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

THE NOBLES at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

SEXY SCIENCE PARTY presented by Beat Den at Cosmopolitan Senior Centre.

Sunday 15

CHRIS DE BURGH (A Better World Tour) at TCU Place, 7:30p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

Monday 16

JAPANDROIDS with Cloud Nothings at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

Tuesday 17

FOREIGNER: 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR with Honeymoon Suite at TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

GAVIN DEGRAW: RAW TOUR at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

Wednesday 18

ROSETTA with North at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

TONY MCMANUS at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Friday 20

DEEP DARK WOODS (album release for Yarrow) at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

PEACH PIT with Andrew Phelan, Kirby Criddle and Hattie at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

ACCORDION PROJECT: RAY PENNER & KEN PIZURNY at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

ROCKIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN presented by Kinsmen Club of Saskatoon with Wide Mouth Mason and guests at O’Brians Event Centre, doors at 7 p.m. Proceeds to support Canadian Mental Health Association. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

DR. BOOTY QUIVER BARBECUE featuring live music by Jordy Hansen, Malick, Quiltin’ Heavens, Kross LePage, Boomlag, Maelstrom Vale, Cquel and more at Sutherland Hall, 2:30 p.m.

WIRES & WOOD at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 21

MARTHA WAINWRIGHT at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

THE MAVERICKS at TCU Place, 8:30 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

THE WILLOWS at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

THE 100TH MERIDIAN at Capitol Music Club. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

MICHAEL SIMON & LANCELOT KNIGHT at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

NECRO with Madchild and guests at Saskatoon Event Centre. See saskatooneventcentre.com.

Tuesday 24

BURTON CUMMINGS at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 p.m. See dakotadunescasino.com.

Wednesday 25

AHI at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Thursday 26

MATT PATERSHUK at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

BASLER at Buds on Broadway. See buds.dudeaone.com.

Friday 27

SCREAMFEST III (NIGHT #1) metal showcase featuring Lava Goat, Scythra, Chronobot, Wrathed and Thalass at Vangelis Tavern.

HALLOWEEN FRIDAY with performances by DJ Strango and Dorian Thorson at O’Brians Event Centre. All ages. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

DONNY PARENTEAU at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

THE STRANGE VALENTINES at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

BASLER at Buds on Broadway. See buds.dudeaone.com.

THE HEIDI MUNRO QUARTET at Melody Bar.

Saturday 28

SCREAMFEST III (NIGHT #2) metal showcase featuring Untimely Demise, Agony Spawn, Between Now and Then, Hell Hounds, In Ruin and Northern Fallout at Louis’ Pub.

HALLOWEEN PARTY featuring Snake Oil (‘80s rock tribute) at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 p.m. See dakotadunescasino.com.

EVIL CARNIVAL: ONE NIGHT EDM MASSIVE with Mikey Dubbz vs Rumpus, Bobby Tables, Moodi, Orkestrate, Razrwires, Pat Dubois and Notes at O’Brians Event Centre. 19+. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

OCTOBEERFEST with The Heidelberg Band and vocalist Sylvia Bender at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

TWO TALL DUDES at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Sunday 29

MAIRI RANKIN & MAC MORIN at the Bassment, 7:30 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Tuesday 31

GORDON LIGHTFOOT at TCU Place Arts Centre, 8 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

SCOTT HELMAN & RIA MAE at Louis’ Pub.

GRAND GOTHIC HALLOWEEN STEAMPUNK SIDESHOW SPECTACULAR with New Jacobin Club, SteampunkFunk Bizarre and performances by the Menagerie Burlesque Co. and DJs from the Underground Gothic Industrial Dance Party at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

November

Wednesday 1

THE ELWINS with The Fast Romantics at Capitol Music Club. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

THE PACK A.D. with guests at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

Thursday 2

THE DIVAS OF CASWELL featuring Eileen Laverty, Jen Lane, Gillian Snider and Wilma Groenen at the Refinery, Nov. 2–3 at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds support Prairie Hospice Society’s Hospice Without Walls. See ontheboards.ca.

CHILLIWACK at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 p.m. See dakotadunescasino.com.

MOKOMOKAI with Despite the Reverence and guests at Vangelis Tavern.

DISNEY KARAOKE at Capitol Music Club, doors at 7 p.m. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

Friday 3

ALEX CUBA at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See the bassment.ca.

STANDARD TRIO at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 4

MALLORY CHIPMAN QUINTET at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

DAVID MYLES at Emmanuel Church, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

DALLAS SMITH with Lauren Alaina at TCU Place, 8 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

HARRISON KING at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Monday 6

GUY DAVIS at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD with Avatar at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

Wednesday 8

SILVERSTEIN with guests at Louis’ Pub.

VISHTÈN at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

MUSIC IN THE GALLERY with Shirley & the Pyramids at Frances Morrison Gallery, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 9

LAILA BIALI at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

GWAR: THE BLOOD OF GODS TOUR with guests at Saskatoon Event Centre. See saskatooneventcentre.com.

THE GLORIOUS SONS with guests at Louis’ Pub.

Friday 10

ELLEN FROESE at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

THE LOST KEYS at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 11

THE NORTH WITH DAVID BRAID & MIKE MURLEY at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

GUNNER & SMITH (album release for Byzantium) at Amigos Cantina.

Sunday 12

LITTLE MISS HIGGINS (tour for new album My Home, My Heart) at Broadway Theatre. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

DIRTY CATFISH BAND at the Bassment, 7:30 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Monday 13

BROCK ZEMAN with Blair Hogan at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Tuesday 14

LEGEND OF GEORGE JONES featuring Duane Steele at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 p.m. See dakotadunescasino.com.

Thursday 16

JACK SEMPLE (B.B. King Tribute) at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Friday 17

JACK SEMPLE (B.B. King Tribute) at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Saturday 18

HEADSTONES with SNAKEandtheCHAIN featuring Bif Naked at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

FLYING COLOURS at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Wednesday 22

THE ONCE at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Friday 24

CURRENT SWELL at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

MEGAN NASH & BEARS IN HAZENMORE at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

TYLER GILBERT at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 25

DEATH FROM ABOVE with The Beaches at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

THE NORTHERN PIKES at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

KARL ROTH at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Thursday 30

A TRIBE CALLED RED with guests at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

MICHAEL BERNARD FITZGERALD at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

December

Friday 1

THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE with Yukon Blonde at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

RANDY WOODS BAND at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Saturday 2

THE CELTIC TENORS at Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

CHAMPIAN FULTON at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

MAURICE DROUIN CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 p.m. See dakotadunescasino.com.

Sunday 3

A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS with Trevor Wingerter and Martin Janovsky at the Bassment, 2 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Thursday 7

RAY ELLIOT BAND with Cidne Treen and Harmonica Donna at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Friday 8

COLTER WALL with guests at Louis’ Pub.

SASKATOON FOOD BANK PIANOTHON with 18 pianists including Jesse Brown, Neil Currie, Don Griffith, Dianne Gryba, Martin Janovsky and Katie Omerod at the Bassment, 4:30 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Saturday 9

COLTER WALL with guests at Louis’ Pub.

JAZZ SINGER YULEFEST with the Kim Salkeld Quartet and vocalists Paulette Andrieu, Colleen Carr, Neil Currie, Donna Hay, Kathi Lewis, Pat Mitchell, Jessica Robinson and Drew Tofin at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

MAURICE DROUIN CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 p.m. See dakotadunescasino.com.

OSCAR’S HOLLOW at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Wednesday 13

MUSIC IN THE GALLERY with 3 Ninjasks at Frances Morrison Gallery, 7:30 p.m.

LINDSAY BEAVER & THE 24TH STREET WAILERS at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Friday 15

THE BARRELMEN at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

TENTH STREET SAXOPHONE QUARTET at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 16

ONE BAD SON with guests at O’Brians Event Centre. See obrianseventcentre.ca.

CHRISTMAS WITH SOLSTICE at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Wednesday 20

SULTANS OF STRING CHRISTMAS CARAVAN at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Friday 22

NIGEL MACK BIG BAND at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Saturday 23

IAN SINCLAIR QUARTET with Justice Der and Underline at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Friday 29

KENNY MARCO at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Saturday 30

VEXI & THE VEXATIONS at the Bassment, 8 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

Sunday 31

NEW YEAR’S IN NEW ORLEANS with The Crawdaddios, Zyde-GoGo and Dr. Don & the Black Mambas at the Bassment, 9 p.m. See thebassment.ca.

TROOPER with The 100th Meridian at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 p.m. See dakotadunescasino.com.

PERFORMING ARTS

September

Thursday 14

HOUSE PARTY Hosts are Randy and Mr. Lahey from Trailer Park Boys. Louis Pub, show at 10 p.m.

Friday 15

ROSEBUD BURLESQUE: 10TH ANNIVERSARY Burlesque performance inspired by the Ziegfeld Follies with special guest Judith Stein a.k.a The Grand Beaver. Remai Arts Centre, Sept. 15–16, 8 p.m. 19+. See rosebudburlesque.com.

YUK YUKS COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Kevin McGrath and Tommy Savitt. Park Town Hotel, 9 p.m. See parktownhotel.com.

LAUGH SHOP COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Ken Valgardson and Nick Burden. Ramada Hotel, show at 8:30 p.m. See ramadasaskatoon.ca.

THE NO-NOS: SEASON OPENER Evening of comedy and improv. Le Relais (308 4th Ave. N.), 9:30 p.m.

Monday 18

ANTIGONE: THEN AND NOW, HERE AND THERE This performance blends Sophocles’ classic Greek tragedy with traditional Cree stories. Led by Curtis Peeteetuce, with Alex Hartshorn, Charlie Peters, Colin Dingwall, Marcel Petit and Wanita Bird. Room 161, John Mitchell Building, University of Saskatchewan, 7 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Antiquities Museum. See artsandsciences.usask.ca.

Friday 22

YUK YUKS COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Tyler Morrison and Joel Jeffrey. Park Town Hotel, 9 p.m. See parktownhotel.com.

LAUGH SHOP COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Chris Gordon and Adam Blank. Ramada Hotel, show at 8:30 p.m. See ramadasaskatoon.ca.

Saturday 23

COMEDY CRAWL Includes a stand-up show and comedy roast with host Tyler Morrison and comics Myles Morrison, Jody Peters, Darryl Junior Koszman, Joel Jeffrey, Dylan Jay Williamson and Dustin Adam Williamson. Park Town Hotel, first show at 7 p.m., with a pre-show supper option at Capitol Music Club. 19+ See myshowpass.com.

W.I.P. DANCE SERIES Features new work by Lucy Rupert, Newton Moraes, Marcus Merasty, Alex Hartshorn, Kristy Janvier and Free Flow Dance. 224 25th St. W., show at 8 p.m. See freeflowdance.com.

Monday 25

LADY BITS IMPROV COMEDY COLLECTIVE Season kick off for the local comedy troupe. Amigos Cantina, 7:30 p.m. See amigoscantina.com.

Friday 29

YUK YUKS COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Tommy Savitt and Lori Ferguson-Ford. Park Town Hotel, 9 p.m. See parktownhotel.com.

LAUGH SHOP COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Sean Kent and Brent Ayton. Ramada Hotel, show at 8:30 p.m. See ramadasaskatoon.ca.

Saturday 30

BAILA 2017! This Latin dance show and party features guest dancers and DJs. Park Town Hotel, show at 8 p.m. See saskatoonsalsa.com.

October

Sunday 1

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: CHAMBER CONCERT The program is A Bridge from the Baroque with works by Handel (Trio Sonata in B Flat), Suchan (Melody and Contrast), WF Bach (Duet No. 6 in G Major for Flute and Oboe) and Mozart (Horn Duets). Delta Bessborough, 2 p.m. See saskatoonsymphonyorchestra.org.

IN PRAISE OF THE QUEEN OF INSTRUMENTS Featured is the music of composer/pianist David McIntyre. Gustin House (512 10th St. E.), 3 p.m. See gustinhouse.ca.

wednesday 4

TARANGINI Live performance by Debamitra Sengupta and seven classical Odissi dance artists from India. Broadway Theatre, 6:30 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

Saturday 7

THE MET: LIVE IN HD Broadcast of Bellini’s Norma which is set in a Druid forest where nature and mysticism rule. Scotiabank Theatre, 10:55 a.m. See cineplex.com.

PAVLYCHENKO FOLKLORIQUE ENSEMBLE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY GALA Feature performers are Vasyl Popadiuk and Lastiwka Ukrainian Orthodox Choir and Orchestra. TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

Saturday 14

THE MET: LIVE IN HD Broadcast of Mozart’s magic fable Die Zauberflöte about a prince who tries to rescue the daughter of the Queen of the Night. Scotiabank Theatre, 10:55 a.m. See cineplex.com.

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: POPS CONCERT Guest artist Jeans ’n’ Classics perform Stardust: The Music of David Bowie. TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See saskatoonsymphonyorchestra.org.

Sunday 15

CLASSICAL VARIETY NIGHT Presented by Galliard Foundation, features local musicians playing favourite compositions. Grosvenor Park United Church, 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation.

Saturday 21

UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN MUSIC THEATRE presents Getting to the Hart of Richard Rodgers at Quance Theatre, Oct. 21–22, time t.b.a. See artsandscience.usask.ca.

Sunday 22

BOLSHOI BALLET IN CINEMA Broadcast of the classical ballet Le Corsaire which is based on an 1814 poem by Byron about a swashbuckling privateer. Scotiabank Theatre, 12:55 p.m. See cineplex.com.

Monday 23

NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE ORCHESTRA Guest artist at this Canada 150 concert is Jan Lisiecki (piano), with works by Schumann (piano concerto), Dvořák (New World Symphony) and Estacio (I Lost My Talk, inspired by Mi’kmaw poet Rita Joe with film and live narration). TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See saskatoonsymphonyorchestra.org.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Remount of the classic horror/camp musical complete with prop bags presented by Ppl R Ppl Productions. BackStage Stage, Oct. 23–28, 8 p.m. See persephonetheatre.org.

Thursday 26

THE WIGGLES BIG SHOW Live performance by children’s entertainment troupe. TCU Place, 6:30 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

Friday 27

PEEK A BOO! Halloween-themed burlesque show presented by Rosebud Burlesque Company. 224 25th St. W., Oct. 27–28, show at 9 p.m. 19+ See rosebudburlesque.com.

Sunday 29

ELIXIR ENSEMBLE presents The Music of Vaughan Williams at Emmanuel Anglican Church (609 Dufferin Ave.), 2:30 p.m. See elixirensemble.com.

November

Thursday 2

RON JAMES: FULL THROTTLE! Stand-up performance by Canadian comic. Broadway Theatre, Nov. 2–3, 7:30 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

Friday 3

U-SING USASK CHORAL FESTIVAL at University of Saskatchewan Convocation Hall, Nov. 3–4. See artsandscience.usask.ca.

LET IT BE! Live performance celebrating the music of The Beatles. TCU Place, 8 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

Saturday 4

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: BAROQUE SERIES Guest artist Pascale Giguere (violin), with works by Vivaldi (Concerto for Strings in D Major & Violin Concerto in D Major), Handel (Terpsichord) and Piazolla (Four Seasons of Buenos Aires). Knox United Church, 7:30 p.m. See saskatoonsymphonyorchestra.org.

FREE FLOW’S SOMEWHAT CLEAN BINGO Fun evening of bingo and refreshments, along with a spicy half-time show. 224 25th St. W., time t.b.a. See freeflowdance.com.

Thursday 9

SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Theatrical presentation which tells the story of the famous folk duo from their humble beginnings in Queens, New York to their reunion concert in Central Park in 1981. TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN WIND ORCHESTRA CONCERT with special guests the Greystone Singers at location t.b.a. See artsandscience.usask.ca.

Saturday 11

SASKATOON CHAMBER SINGERS: MASTERS SERIES Features the program Retrospection and Reflection to commemorate Remembrance Day. Knox United Church, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. See saskatoonchambersingers.ca.

Sunday 12

ELIXIR ENSEMBLE presents the Remembrance Day-themed program Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time at Emmanuel Anglican Church (609 Dufferin Ave.), 2:30 p.m. See elixirensemble.com.

Friday 17

FREE FLOW FALL CONCERT The program consists of contemporary dance works by guest choreographers and artists. Remai Arts Centre, Nov. 17–18, time t.b.a. See freeflowdance.com.

Saturday 18

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: MASTER’S CONCERT Guest artist Tanya Tagaq (vocalist) and William Boan (violin), with works by Wagner (Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan Und Isolde), Barber (Violin Concerto Op. 14), Hatzis (Thunder Drum) and Tagaq/Duncan/Martin (Qiksaatuq). TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See saskatoonsymphonyorchestra.org.

Sunday 19

BOLSHOI BALLET IN CINEMA Broadcast of The Taming of the Shrew based on Shakespeare’s dark comedy about a man who tries to “tame” a headstrong woman. Scotiabank Theatre, 12:55 p.m. See cineplex.com.

GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER The Moscow Ballet presents their version of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. TCU Place, 2 p.m. See tcuplace.ca.

Sunday 26

IN PRAISE OF THE QUEEN OF INSTRUMENTS Guest artist is pianist Christine Vanderkooy with SSO music director Eric Paetkau. Gustin House (512 10th St. E.), 3 p.m. See gustinhouse.ca.

GREYSTONE SINGERS & UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN CHORUS: FALL CONCERT at Knox United Church, time t.b.a. See artsandscience.usask.ca.

December

Friday 1

UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN CONCERT BAND Student performance. Quance Theatre, 7:30 p.m. See artsandscience.usask.ca.

Saturday 2

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: POPS CONCERT Guest artists Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra join the symphony to perform Nutcracker Meets Duke Ellington. TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See saskatoonsymphonyorchestra.org.

MADAME DIVA CHANTE NOËL Family-friendly performance of traditional and contemporary Christmas carols. Presented by La Troupe du Jour. Studio 914 (914 20th St. W.), 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. See ltdj.dreamhosters.com.

Friday 8

XMAS SPECTACULAR Holiday-themed burlesque show presented by Rosebud Burlesque Company. 224 25th St. W., time t.b.a. 19+ See rosebudburlesque.com.

Sunday 10

BOLSHOI BALLET IN CINEMA Broadcast of Tchaikovsky’s classical ballet The Nutcracker which is set on Christmas Eve. Scotiabank Theatre, 12:55 p.m. See cineplex.com.

Friday 15

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: BAROQUE SERIES Handel’s Messiah, with guest artists Chelsea Mahan, (soprano), Lisa Hornung (alto), Spencer McKnight (tenor), Matthew Pauls (bass) and Saskatoon Symphony Chorus under conductor Duff Warkentin. Knox United Church, 7:30 p.m. See saskatoonsymphony.org.

Saturday 16

SASKATOON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: BAROQUE SERIES Sing-a-long version of Handel’s Messiah. Knox United Church, 2 p.m. See saskatoonsymphony.org.

Sunday 17

SASKATOON CHAMBER SINGERS: MASTERS SERIES Celebrate Christmas with the program Rejoice in the Lamb. Knox United Church, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. See saskatoonchambersingers.ca.

Thursday 21

SASKATOON FIRESIDE SINGERS: CHRISTMAS Local choral group performs holiday classics. TCU Place, Dec. 21–22, 7:30 p.m. See tcuplace.ca.

Saturday 30

SALUTE TO VIENNA This touring show features the Strauss Symphony of Canada, Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra, soloists Patricia Nessy (soprano) and Adam Fisher (tenor) and champion ballroom dancers. TCU Place, 7:30 p.m. See tcuplace.ca.

THEATRE

September

ART Written by Yasmina Reza, the opening play of Persephone’s 2017–18 season is a comedy that sees the friendship of three men tested when one buys a large abstract painting that another of the friends hates. Rawlco Radio Hall, until Sept. 27. See persephonetheatre.org.

SUITEHEARTS Dinner theatre-style comedy by William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore about a couple coping with some strange guests during a holiday getaway at a hotel. Co-presented with Mini-Fridge Theatre. German Cultural Centre (160 Cartwright St.), Sept. 20–22, dinner at 6:30 p.m., play at 8 p.m., Sept. 24 brunch at 12:30 p.m., show at 2 p.m. 306-244-6869 ext. 203.

GROUNDED Written by George Brant, this drama sees an American fighter pilot (Kate Herriot) become pregnant, then struggle to adjust to her new combat role as a drone operator. Produced by Pegasus Productions as part of Live Five Independent Theatre. The Refinery, Sept. 21–24 and Sept. 28–Oct. 1. See livefive.ca.

NATIONAL THEATRE: STAGE Broadcast of Federico Garcia Lorca’s Yerma about a young woman (Billie Piper) who is desperate to become a mother. Scotiabank Theatre, Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m. See cineplex.com.

SASKATOON & AREA THEATRE AWARDS Held since 2008, this event salutes excellence in the performance and staging of professional theatre in the Saskatoon region. Remai Arts Centre, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. See satawards.ca.

October

WARDROBE SALE Hosted by Persephone Theatre with an eye to helping people with Halloween costume ideas. Remai Arts Centre, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See persephonetheatre.org.

GIRL IN THE GOLDFISH BOWL Written by Morris Panych, this satiric comedy looks at the social upheaval of the 1960s through the eyes of a 10-year-old girl living on the B.C. coast. Greystone Theatre, Oct. 11–21. See artsandscience.usask.ca.

DOMINION Written by Andrea Ledding, this play sees a new couple take over a home, leaving the previous owners locked in the bathroom. Read metaphorically, the play critiques the history of colonization in the Americas. Presented by Gordon Tootoosis Nikaniwin Theatre. Studio 914 (914 20th St. W.), Oct. 12–22, 8 p.m. See gtnt.ca.

A TASTE OF THE ARTS Annual fundraiser for Persephone Theatre, with over 30 wines from around the world, gourmet treats and a silent auction. BackStage Stage, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. See persephonetheatre.org.

SHORT CUTS 2017 A group of 21 playwrights, directors and actors collaborate to present six short plays. The Refinery, Oct. 13–14 at 8 p.m., Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. See ontheboards.ca.

QUICK BRIGHT THINGS This humour-tinged drama by Christopher Cook sees a man travel home with his adopted son, who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, to meet the boy’s birth mother. Rawlco Radio Hall, Oct. 18–Nov. 1. See persephonetheatre.org.

BIBISH OF KINSHASA Written by Marie-Louise Bibish Mumbu, this play sees a journalist decide to leave her family and friends in Kinshasa to pursue a better future. While flying out, she reflects back on her life in Congo. Presented by La Troupe du Jour. Studio 914 (914 20th St. W.), Oct. 27–28 at 8 p.m. (English surtitles), Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. (French only). See ltdj.dreamhosters.com.

November

FISH EYES Written and performed by Anita Majumdar, this solo show fuses Bollywood dance and Kathakali storytelling to explore the lives of two South Asian teenage girls living in small town Canada. Presented by Nightswimming Theatre as part of Persephone Theatre’s Deep End series. BackStage Stage, Nov. 1–12. See persephonetheatre.org.

LITTLE WOMEN Local production of a Broadway musical based on Louise May Alcott’s 1868 novel set on the American frontier. Presented by Saskatoon Summer Players. Broadway Theatre, Nov. 8–10 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca or saskatoonsummerplayers.ca.

NAKED TOURIST, SACRED MOUNTAIN Written by Rod Macpherson, this drama sees two Western tourists deal with the fallout after they post a risqué photo of themselves at a sacred site in Malaysia. Produced by Dumb Ax Productions as part of Live Five Independent Theatre. The Refinery, Nov. 9–12 and Nov. 16–19. See livefive.ca.

THEATREONE This competitive theatre event is hosted by Theatre Saskatchewan and showcases Saskatchewan theatre companies. Performances are in Warman, Nov. 9–12. See theatresaskatchewan.com.

TREASURE ISLAND Holiday production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s well-known pirate adventure which was adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Rawlco Radio Hall, Nov. 22–Dec. 6. See persephonetheatre.org.

SEASON’S GREETINGS Written by Alan Ayckbourn, this dark comedy chronicles one family’s dysfunctional holiday celebration. Greystone Theatre, Nov. 22–Dec. 2. See artsandscience.usask.ca.

UH-OH, HERE COMES CHRISTMAS! Dinner-theatre style comedy which explores different strategies that people use to get in the Christmas spirit. Barn Playhouse (25 km north of Saskatoon), Nov. 29–Dec. 3, Dec. 6–10 and Dec. 13–17. See barnplayhouse.com.

December

VEGAS VACATION: A REZ CHRISTMAS STORY Remount of a comedy by Curtis Peeteetuce which sees three women head off to Vegas for the holidays, hoping to catch a glimpse of crooner Tom Jones and compete in a mega bingo game. Presented by Gordon Tootoosis Nikaniwin Theatre. Broadway Theatre, Dec. 6–10, 8 p.m. See gtnt.ca.

OLD MAN AND THE RIVER Created by Lynda Hill and Thomas Morgan Jones, this child friendly play uses puppets to tell the story of a grumpy old man who has his world turned upside down by a magical creature. Presented by Theatre Direct and Persephone Theatre. BackStage Stage, Dec. 7–9. See persephonetheatre.org.

VISUAL ART

September

Art Now: Saskatchewan Fine Art Fair (Regina)

Showcase of contemporary visual art presented by members of the SaskGalleries network, also includes artist talks, panel discussions on topics of interest to artists and collectors and a children’s area. Canada-Saskatchewan Sound Stage, Sept. 15–17, with a ticketed reception Sept. 14 from 7–10 p.m. See artnow.ca.

Street Meet Festival

This three-day festival features artists who seek public engagement by working outside of galleries in a street or graffiti way. Events include an art walk and keynote address on public art. Sept. 21–24. See streetmeetsaskatoon.com.

Remai Modern Art Gallery of Saskatchewan

AHLAM SHIBLI: STARING This on-line exhibit features photographs taken in al-Khalil/Hebron (Palestine) and Kassel (Germany) that explore notions of home, memory, occupation and violence. View at remaimodern.org.

October

Art Placement

ALLYSON GLENN: BLISS AND THE DREADFUL SUBLIME Debut solo show in Saskatoon for a painter who has exhibited across Canada and internationally. Glenn is an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan. (Opening reception Oct. 7 at 2 p.m., runs until Nov. 2.)

Frances Morrison Gallery

MUVEDETT AL-KATIB: EAST AND WEST: CREATING BRIDGES OF CULTURES AND ART Mixed media exhibition where the artist explores the intersection between Eastern and Western cultures. (Opening reception Oct. 5 from 7–9 p.m., runs until Nov. 16.)

Gordon Snelgrove Gallery

PRINTS FROM THE HUBEI INSTITUTE OF FINE ARTS Exhibition of work by Zhang Guang Hu who is head of printmaking at HIFA. (Oct. 2–13, with a closing reception Oct. 13 from 7–10 p.m.)

DOUGLAS BENTHAM: THE TABLETS Veteran sculptor presents an installation consisting of 27 “tablets” which explore time, history, mortality and the general fragility of the human condition. (Oct. 18–27, with a reception Oct. 20 from 7–10 p.m.)

SUSAN SHANTZ The head of University of Saskatchewan’s sculpture department presents an exhibition exploring the issue of hearing loss. (Oct. 30–Nov. 10, with a reception t.b.a.)

Kenderdine Gallery

ZHANG GUANG HUI: THUS HAVE I HEARD The inspiration for this installation is a phrase, reflected in the show title, that appears in Buddhist texts. Prior to the opening, the artist will be in the gallery from Oct. 16–19. Curated by Xiao Han. (Opening reception Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m., runs until Dec. 16.)

Remai Modern

GRAND OPENING After many years of planning, fundraising and construction, Saskatoon’s new contemporary art gallery is finally ready for visitors. Field Guide is the debut exhibition. Co-curated by executive director Gregory Burke and director of programs & chief curator Sandra Guimarães, it consists of work drawn from the gallery’s permanent collection along with specially commissioned installations that are meant to animate the gallery. (Oct. 21.)

Saskatoon Quilters Guild

Exhibition of over 450 quilts, with a trade show and quilting demonstrations. Prairieland Park, Oct. 27 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m., Oct. 28 10 a.m.–5 p.m. See saskatoonquiltersguild.com.

November

Art Placement

KELLY GOERZEN: FAMILIAR Exhibition of paintings which celebrate scenes of Saskatoon and other locales familiar to the artist. (Opening reception Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., runs until Nov. 30.)

Artisan Fine Craft Market

Features arts and crafts from local vendors. German Cultural Centre (160 Cartwright St.). Nov. 3, 3–9 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. $5, children under 12 free. See artisansask.ca.

The Eye Gallery

JOHN PERRET Exhibition of photographs by an artist who recently released the book Love This Saskatchewan. (Runs through November/December.)

Frances Morrison Gallery

DAVID STONHOUSE: LIQUID LUXURY Exhibition of mixed media works inspired by decorative elements contained in ancient Roman bathhouses. (Opening reception Nov. 23 from 7–9 p.m., runs until Dec. 21.)

Gordon Snelgrove Gallery

ADVANCED DRAWING This exhibition of student work is coordinated by Alison Norlen of the university’s painting and drawing department. (Nov. 13–24, with a reception t.b.a.)

Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery

WEARABLE ART Exhibition of handcrafted fashion inspired by the environmental principles of reduce, reuse and recycle. (Nov. 4–Dec. 2, reception t.b.a.)

December

Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery

SHELLEY MILLER: INTERSECTIONS Exhibition where the Saskatchewan-born, Montreal-based artist uses the media of quilting and patchwork to explore conceptual issues related to fine art and craft. (Opening reception Dec. 8 from 7–9 p.m., with a talk Dec. 9 at 2 p.m., runs until Jan. 20.)

Sundog Arts & Entertainment Faire

Annual pre-Xmas show and sale featuring over 200 artisans and food producers. Also includes live entertainment and children’s demonstrations. SaskTel Centre, Dec. 1 5–10 p.m., Dec. 2 10 a.m.–10 p.m., Dec. 3 11 a.m.–5 p.m. See sundoghandcraftfaire.com. ❧