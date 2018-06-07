Summer Says Tansi!

National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 is always a highlight, but it’s far from the only celebration of Indigenous culture and community that’s happening in Saskatchewan this summer. Hopefully the weather cooperates for all the outdoor events, and everyone has a great time. /Gregory Beatty

National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21

Batoche National Historic Site

A full day of family-friendly activities at this national historical site to celebrate traditional and contemporary First Nations and Métis culture. pc.gc.ca/batoche

Rock Your Roots

Victoria Park

This walk to promote reconciliation is hosted by over 70 community organizations. The day begins with a pipe ceremony at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 9:30 a.m. and a BBQ and family-friendly entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. otc.ca

How to Discover Your Indigenous Ancestry

Bay 1-1730 Quebec Ave.

This dessert social is hosted by the Saskatchewan Genealogical Society: Saskatoon Branch and includes a presentation by Tammy Vallee on researching your ancestral roots. It runs 7–9 p.m. genealogysaskatoon.org

National Indigenous History Month

Regina • June 7–26

Highlights include two documentaries Reserve 107 and From Up North with a post-screening discussion with Trudy Stewart, Janine Windolph and Noel Starblanket (June 7, 7 p.m.); tours of the First Nations gallery with Royal Saskatchewan Museum curator Evelyn Siegfried (June 14, 7 and 8 p.m.); and a 25th anniversary celebration of the gallery with hoop dancer Terrance Littletent and Kawacatoose Boys drum group (June 26, 1–4 p.m.) royalsaskmuseum.ca

Resilience

Saskatchewan & Beyond • June 7–Aug. 1

This project features dozens of digital billboards in many locations across Canada which will display work by 50 Indigenous women artists. The project is curated by Lee-Ann Martin, and critiques the lack of visibility of Indigenous women in our society. Participating artists include Rebecca Belmore, Daphne Odjig, KC Adams, Ruth Cuthand, Lori Blondeau and Shelley Niro. resilienceproject.ca

Two-Spirit Pride Festival

Beardy’s & Okemasis Cree Nation • June 15

This third annual festival includes a flag-raising, parade, a lunch and learn session, and a screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. bofn9697.com

Rejoining The Circle

Saskatoon • June 16

This pow wow celebrates the presence of two-spirited people in Indigenous society. It’s hosted by OutSaskatoon at University of Saskatchewan Bowl with grand entry at noon. outsaskatoon.ca/Pow Wow

Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Saskatoon • June 22

This tournament is at Dakota Dunes Golf & Country Club and is a fundraiser for the Saskatchewan First Nation Summer Games in 2019. 306-240-7893

Sakimay First Nation Pow Wow

June 22–24 • 306-730-0319

Canadian Pro Chuckwagon Races

Onion Lake First Nation • June 22–July 1

Races are on a five-eighth mile track with a covered grandstand. At stake is some serious prize money. cpcaracing.com

Medicine Walk

Saskatoon • June 27

This event is being held at Wanuskewin Heritage Park as part of #callresponse which is being co-presented with AKA Artist-Run Centre. Start time is 10:30 a.m. wanuskewin.com

Gordon First Nation Pow Wow

June 29–July 1 • georgegordonfirstnation.com

Muskeg Lake Veteran’s Memorial Pow Wow

June 30–July 1 • muskeglake.com

Canada Day

Batoche National Historic Site • July 1

A full day of family-friendly activities to celebrate Canada Day with costumed guides, tours and special exhibits on the 1885 Northwest Resistance. pc.gc.ca/batoche

Red Pheasant Cree Nation Pow Wow

July 3–5 • batc.ca/red_pheasant/

Louis Riel Relay & Kidfest

Batoche National Historic Site • July 7

Selected by Louis Riel as the site of a provisional government in 1885, Batoche was also where the last battle in the Northwest Resistance occurred. This event includes recreational and competitive relays, archery and canoe lessons and a petting zoo. trailsof1885.com

James Smith Cree Nation Pow Wow

Fort a la Corne • July 13–15 jamessmithcreenation.com

Kahkewistahaw Pow Wow

July 13–15 • kfn72.com

Traditional Pow Wow

Moose Jaw • June 16

This pow wow is at Wakimaw Valley Kiwanis River Park

File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council: Golf Tournament

July 19

Proceeds from this tournament at Deer Valley Golf Club go to a Women and Trades Scholarship Fund to support training and employment opportunities for Indigenous women. fhqtc.com

Back to Batoche Days

July 19–22

This celebration of Métis culture is at Batoche National Historic Site and nearby festival grounds. It includes traditional games and entertainment from fiddling and jigging to square-dancing, an art and craft show, and chuckwagon and chariot races. pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/sk/batoche

Canadian Pro Chuckwagon Races

Little Pine First Nation • July 19–22 cpcaracing.com

Carry-the-Kettle First Nation Pow Wow

July 20–22 • 306-727-2135

Onion Lake Cree Nation Pow Wow

July 20–22 • onionlake.ca

One Arrow First Nation Pow Wow

July 21–22 • 306-423-5900

Thunderchild First Nations Pow Wow

July 27–29 • thunderchild.ca

Canadian Pro Chuckwagon Races

Poundmaker Cree Nation • July 27–29 cpcaracing.com

Beardy’s & Okemasis First Nation Pow Wow

July 27–29 • bofn9697.com

Muskoday First Nation Traditional Pow Wow

Aug. 4–5 • muskodayfn.ca

World Junior Lacrosse Championship

Saskatoon • Aug. 8–12

Features a three-game round robin at SaskTel Centre between teams representing Canada, the United States and Iroquois followed by a championship final. According to organizers, this is the first time the tournament has been held outside Haudenosaunee territory. sasktelcentre.com

Waterhen Lake First Nation Traditional Pow Wow

Aug. 10–12 mltc.ca/waterhen-lake-first-nation.php

Standing Buffalo First Nation Pow Wow

Aug. 10–12 • fhqtc.com

Canadian Pro Chuckwagon Races

Turtleford • Aug. 10–12 • cpcaracing.com

Canadian Pro Chuckwagon Races

Lloydminster • Aug. 15–17 • cpcaracing.com

Ochapowace Cree Nation Pow Wow

Aug. 24–26 • ochapowace.com

Flying Dust First Nation Pow Wow

Sept. 1–2 • flyingdust.net

Treaty Four Gathering

Sept. 10–16

This annual gathering is held in Fort Qu’Appelle and surrounding area, and includes a pow wow and a three-day session from Sept. 11–13 on the role of culture and language in spiritual life. fhqtc.com