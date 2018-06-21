With Marie-Claire Winichuk

Marie-Claire is a Regina singer-songwriter who is currently a feature vocalist with The New Montagues. She also performs her own compositions solo, on piano and guitar. Here are six songs she considers favourites. /Gregory Beatty

“I’m Only Sleeping”

The Beatles | Revolver (1966)

The Beatles are hands-down the most influential band of my life. This song brings me back to my early childhood days of first exploring their music (thanks Dad). This song always stuck with me, as it’s the perfect representation of their classic timeless sound and effortlessly genius lyrics. Plus, I love sleeping.

“Little Wing”

The Jimi Hendrix Experience | Axis: Bold As Love (1967)

Jimi Hendrix got me through the dreary, dreadful days of high school. This song in particular really resonates. I like the more bluesy-laidback feel in contrast to his generally more aggressive and upbeat rock songs. The music and lyrics complement each other beautifully to describe this goddess-like lady he talks about in the song.

“Sister Golden Hair”

America | Hearts (1975)

The folky acoustic rock sound, perfect harmonies and super catchy slide guitar make this song a perfect sunny day prairie road trip song. On top of that, my sister Pascale and I seem to have adopted this tune as “our song”, which makes it that much more special.

“Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now”

The Smiths | Hatful of Hollow (1984)

A song I can relate to as I’ve had my own struggles with being dysthymic and miserable in life, thinking that a change in a certain area may help my mood, but doesn’t. I love how the melancholic topic is incorporated into a charmingly dreamy arrangement.

“Say Say Say”

Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney | Pipes of Peace (1983)

I love the dynamic both their vocals and delivery styles bring to this super-funky song. It’s one you can’t help but sing and dance along to. One of many “thanks dad for showing me” tunes.

“Petite Marie”

Francis Cabrel | Les murs de poussière (1977)

This song brings me back to my childhood, and days where my mother would be singing along to her French music, which I always found so soothing. I’m super proud of my French heritage and happy to have a beautiful song to remind me of that.