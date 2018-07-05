News What Just Happened?! | by Stephen Whitworth

World Health Care At 70 But one world leader rejects universal medical care. Guess who? | by Gwynne Dyer

Film The Making Of A Beast Pearce’s thriller puts its couple before its killer | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Review American Animals | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Review Metamorphosis | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Review Always at the Carlyle | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film HnetFlix | by Shane Hnetka

Music My Music with Taron Cochrane

Thursday 5

COUNTRY FARMS MARKETPLACE Market and tea room. Confederation Mall, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See countryfarmsmarketplace.com.

PRAIRIELAND JUNIOR AG SHOWCASE This event features light horse, beef, sheep, dairy competitions for 4-H members and other youth involved in raising livestock along with a Showcase of Arts. Prairieland Park, July 4–9. See saskatoonex.com/juniorag.

SASKATCHEWAN ASIA TRADE CONFERENCE This event is geared to businesses interested in exploring export opportunities in Asia. Includes presentations and a trade show. Hosted by Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership. Sheraton Cavalier, July 5–6. See sasktrade.com.

THURSDAY NIGHT ART MARKET This weekly event includes local artists, artisans and live entertainment. Saskatoon Farmers’ Market, every Thursday from 5–9 p.m. See thursdaynightartmarket.ca.

GENS HELLQUIST SEXUAL HEALTH CLINIC Free STI testing and all-ages drop-in. OUTSaskatoon, Thursdays from 5–8 p.m. OUTSaskatoon also offers a range of social and support groups for people who identify with different communities on the gender spectrum. See outsaskatoon.ca for details.

WEST COAST SWING Beginner dance lesson Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Intermediate 8:30 p.m., open dance 9 p.m. Toon Town Tavern. $2. See westcoastswingsaskatoon.com.

Friday 6

LA FÊTE FRANSASKOISE Most of the activities at this bilingual festival are outdoors. They include art and music workshops, ultimate Frisbee, board games, along with daytime and evening concerts featuring Zachary Richard, La Groupe Swing, Etienne Fletcher, Shawn Jobin, Kelly Bado, Chandail de Loupe, Hart Rouge and other artists. Pike Lake Provincial Park, July 6–8. See fetefransaskoise.ca.

THOROUGHBRED RACING Marquis Downs, every Friday and Saturday, post time at 6:35 p.m. No racing on June 30. See marquisdowns.com.

KARAOKE & GRILLED CHEESE This fundraiser for Free Flow Dance Company promises cheesy songs and cheesy snacks. 224 25th Ave., 8 p.m. $5. See freeflowdance.com.

Saturday 7

HORT WEEK Opening Day. See Ongoing.

COLOR ME RAD Fun-filled 5k run involving a kaleidoscope of colour. Diefenbaker Park, 8:30 p.m. Registration at saskatoon.colormerad.com.

SASKATOON FARMERS’ MARKET 19th St & Ave B, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.–2 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See saskatoonfarmersmarket.com.

COMMUNITY BBQ This event is sponsored by CUPE, and includes free food and entertainment. Kinsmen Park (Nutrien Playland), 11 a.m.–2 p.m. See cupe.sk.ca.

MENSA ADMISSION TESTING This event offers the opportunity to qualify for membership in a club devoted to intellectual excellence. Location t.b.a., noon to 3 p.m. See mensacanada.org.

DELWYN G. FREDLUND: DESERTS, DAMS AND DIRT Signing for a memoir about the author’s career as a geotechnical engineer. McNally Robinson, 1 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

WESTERN SPEED ASSOCIATION: SLM SERIES Wyant Group Raceway, 6 p.m. See wyantgroupraceway.ca.

UNIVERSITY OBSERVATORY Free public viewing Saturdays from 9:15–11:45 p.m. Campus Drive. See artsandscience.usask.ca/physics/facilities/observatory.php.

Sunday 8

PETS IN THE PARK Pet (and family) friendly day of activities including grooming, training demonstrations, portraits, and Saskatoon City Police K-9 unit. Co-organized by New Hope Dog Rescue, Saskatoon SPCA and SCAT Street Cat Rescue. Kiwanis Memorial Park, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. See petsinthepark.ca.

CARS ’N’ GUITARS SHOW ’N’ SHINE Proceeds from this show go to Royal University Hospital’s Pediatric Unit Music Therapy Programs. Long & McQuade (721 43rd St. E.), 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

FOOD NOT BOMBS Weekly Sunday gathering to discuss issues such as peace, food security and sustainability. Westside Community Clinic (1528 20th St. W.), 2–4 p.m. For more information e-mail fnbsaskatoon@gmail.com.

TONIGHT IT’S POETRY KARAOKE! Spoken word with a karaoke twist. Amigos Cantina, 8 p.m. $5 (suggested admission).

COMEDY LAB Open mic with stand-up, sketch and improv comedy hosted by the Williamson brothers. Thirsty Scholar, every Sunday at 8 p.m. $5 cover for non-performers.

Monday 9

GIRLS EXPLORING TRADES & TECHNOLOGY This week-long summer day camp offers girls age 12–15 the chance to learn about trades and technology. Saskatchewan Polytechnic Saskatoon Campus, July 9–13 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. See saskpolytech.ca/witt. $150.

DANCE ON THE SASKATCHEWAN Summer series of dance performances at the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan festival site. Tonight: Welcome to the Bazaar, featuring Middle Eastern and Asian dance traditions. Pre-show at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at 306-652-9100 and dancesask.com.

COMEDY NIGHT Evening of stand-up with host Wulfgang and comics Matthew Murray, Preston Fontana and James Bonsai at Black Cat Tavern, 8:30 p.m. $5.

Tuesday 10

SASKATOON WOMEN’S NETWORK LUNCHEON Guest speaker is Victoria Grose of Today’s Technology Marketing Group who will discuss “Data Security and What is that Cloud All About?” Ramada Hotel, noon. RSVP by July 6. See swnsaskatoon.com.

SWINGIN’ ON THE SASKATCHEWAN River Landing Amphitheatre, every Tuesday until late September. Beginner lesson 7 p.m., dancing 8–10 p.m. No partner required, all skill levels welcome. See saskatoonlindyhop.ca.

Wednesday 11

ALL ABOUT US This singles social group for people in their 50s through 70s meets every Wednesday for a movie, restaurant meal of other activity. No membership dues. For more information e-mail allaboutus@shaw.ca.

RUTH CUTHAND: ARTIST IN RESIDENCE This residency with Saskatchewan First Nations artist Ruth Cuthand will run throughout the summer. Co-presented with Wanuskewin Heritage Park. Gordon Oaks Red Bear Centre, every Wednesday from 1–4 p.m. See artsandscience.usask.ca.

GARDEN PATCH WORKSHOP: BIOBLITZ This nature event is co-hosted by Saskatoon Nature Society and Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre. Garden Patch (900 block of 9th Ave.), 6–8 p.m.

GRAHAM SLAM GALA This charitable fundraiser features a plated dinner, live auction, appearance by golfer Graham DeLaet and a stand-up comedy performance. TCU Place, 6 p.m. Proceeds to Graham and Ruby DeLaet Foundation. See tcutickets.ca.

WRITE ON WEDNESDAYS Weekly drop-in session for local writers. Presented in partnership with Saskatoon Writers’ Collective. Frances Morrison Library, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

READINGS BY THE RIVER Public readings by Saskatchewan authors with host Laura McNaughton and authors Shanda Stefanson, Beth Goobie and Ken Fox. Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan community stage, 6:15–7:15 p.m. See skwriter.com.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RACE SERIES This outdoor cycling race is co-hosted by NBR Cycling and BCW Cycling Club. Blackstrap Provincial Park, race at 7:15 p.m. See nbrcycling.ca.

LAUGH AT CANCER COMEDY & MUSIC FUNDRAISER This benefit features comedy by Fabian Dray, Sean Cuthand, Wulfgang, Ryan Moccasin and Eric Bzowy and music by The Speedhammers, Mr. Awesome and members of Crabstyle. Black Cat Tavern, 8 p.m.

Thursday 12

LUNCH & LEARN SERIES: OUR WORDS MATTER: THE POWER OF LANGUAGE Lunch hour presentation on addressing mental health issues in the workplace. Bridges Health (10-2220 Northridge Dr.), noon to 1:15 p.m. $65, includes lunch. Register at 306-668-5520 or e-mail info@bridgeshealth.com.

ENTREPRENEURS ANONYMOUS Social gathering for local entrepreneurs hosted by Innovation Place. Boffins Public House (#106 111 Research Dr.), 5–7 p.m.

Friday 13

NSBA CLUB CONNECT Guest speaker Shantel Lipp of the Heavy Construction Association on the topic “If You Want To Be Rich — First Build A Road”. Saskatoon Club, registration at 7:10 a.m. See nsbasask.com.

KARTSTART BY TOYOTA This event involves half day sessions starting at 8:30 a.m. and noon that introduce children 10 and up to the basics of operating a vehicle. Martensville Speedway, July 13–15. See kartstart.ca.

PI O’CLOCK: OPEN MIC SUMMER SERIES This event is geared to people interested in discussing technology and entrepreneurship. Co-hosted by Solido Design Automation. Innovation Place, 3:14 p.m. Register to speak at innovationplace.com/openmic.

Saturday 14

SPCA AUXILIARY GARAGE SALE Proceeds from the sale of donated items will support SPCA programming with local animals. 231 Perreault Cres., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. See saskatoonspca.com.

BARCODE BANDITOS REF ED One-day training course to become a referee in roller derby. Granite Curling Club, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., with an evening scrimmage to put your training to the test.

DISC ODYSSEY Two-day ultimate disc tournament. Hosted by Saskatoon Ultimate Discsport Society. Forest Park (215 Nelson Rd.), July 14–15. Register at saskatoonultimate.org.

STREET STOCK/DIRT CAR SHOWCASE Wyant Group Raceway, 6 p.m. See wyantgroupraceway.ca.

SOCIAL DANCE This event is tailored to zoomers and boomers, both singles and couples, and features music by Saskatoon Rhythmaires. Royal Canadian Legion (606 Spadina Cres. W.), dance at 8 p.m. Tickets at 306-665-6937.

Sunday 15

CANADIAN RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIPS Competition will be held in Senior Women’s, U20 Women and U19 Men categories. The tournaments are co-hosted by Rugby Canada and North Saskatchewan Rugby Union. July 15–22. See canadianrugbychampionship.com.

RACEWAY EXPERIENCE This day-long event offers a behind-the-scenes look at the sport of car-racing. Wyant Group Raceway, 10 a.m. See wyantgroupraceway.ca.

BRITS BY THE BESS Bentley, Jaguar, MG, Rolls-Royce, Mini and Land Rover are some of the vehicle brands that will be represented at this annual showcase hosted by Saskatchewan British Car Club. Delta Bessborough, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See sbcc.ca.

JIM JEFFERIES: THE NIGHT TALKER Stand-up comedy by the popular Australian comic. TCU Place, 7 p.m. See tcutickets.ca.

KUTIYATTAM Live dance/drama performance by a touring group of artists from India. Presented in partnership with the Indo-Canadian Cultural Association. Broadway Theatre, 6 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

Monday 16

DANCE ON THE SASKATCHEWAN Summer series of dance performances at the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan festival site. Tonight: That’s Entertainment, which celebrates popular Broadway musicals. Pre-show at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at 306-652-9100 and dancesask.com.

Tuesday 17

A TASTE OF SASKATCHEWAN Opening Day. See Ongoing.

AG IN MOTION Opening day. See Ongoing.

SASKATCHEWAN AMATEUR MEN’S & MID-AMATEUR MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP These two tournaments will be held at Dakota Dunes Golf Links. July 17–19. See golfsaskatchewan.org.

SUMMER INSTITUTE FOR ELEMENTARY TEACHERS One-day workshop to assist teachers in developing for integrating science, technology, engineering and math into classroom lessons. Canadian Lightsource Synchrotron, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. See lightsource.ca.

GUSH: MENSTRUAL MANIFESTOS FOR OUR TIMES Launch for a new anthology on women’s life experience with menstruation co-edited by Tanis MacDonald, Ariel Gordon and Rosanna Deerchild. McNally Robinson, 7 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Wednesday 18

READINGS BY THE RIVER Public readings by Saskatchewan authors with host Sally Meadows and authors Alexandra Popoff, Mari-Lou Rowley and Sally Meadows. Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan community stage, 6:15–7:15 p.m. See skwriter.com.

SIMPSONS TRIVIA EXTRAVAGANZA VOL. III Woods Ale House, 8 p.m.

Thursday 19

PLANET S NEW ISSUE DAY We have a feature planned on the idea of religious freedom and what it means in a modern, multi-cultural society, along with listings, movie reviews and more.

LUNCH AND LEARN SERIES: OUR WORDS MATTER: TAKING CARE OF YOU Lunch hour presentation on the importance of self-care. Bridges Health (10-2220 Northridge Dr.), noon to 1:15 p.m. $65, includes lunch. Register at 306-668-5520 or e-mail info@bridgeshealth.com.

YOUNG NATURALISTS BUTTERFLY FIELD TRIP This event is free, but advance registration is required. Northeast Swale, 1:30–3:30 p.m. See saskatoonzoosociety.ca.

BOOK CLUB Tonight: Khaled Hosseini And the Mountains Echoed. Round Prairie Library, 7 p.m. See saskatoonlibrary.ca.

ASKATUNE Music trivia hosted by Charly Hustle and Burke of Rock. Woods Alehouse, 8 p.m.

Friday 20

SASKATCHEWAN WOODTURNERS SYMPOSIUM This three day event includes presentations and demonstrations on various techniques for working in wood. Hosted by Hub City Turners. Persephone Theatre, July 20–22. See newsite.hubcityturners.ca.

CANADIAN PRAIRIE LILY SOCIETY SHOW Annual showcase of locally grown lilies. Lawson Heights Mall, July 20–21.

GANBATTE 2018 This anime convention opens with a screening of the Studio Ghibli film Kiki’s Delivery Service at Roxy Theatre July 20 at 7 p.m., and then switches to TCU Place for two days of vendor displays, games room, celebrity guests, panel discussions on cosplay and other aspects of anime culture. See ganbatte.ca.

SASKATOON DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL Over 1100 rowers take to the South Saskatchewan River in teams of 22 to raise funds for charity. The event includes cultural and social activities, with proceeds to Children’s Wish Foundation of Saskatchewan and Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan. July 20–21. See facilitymarketing.com.

THOROUGHBRED RACING Marquis Downs, every Friday and Saturday, post time at 6:35 p.m. See marquisdowns.com.

Saturday 21

FIBA 3X3 WORLD TOUR SASKATOON MASTERS This tournament is sanctioned by the International Basketball Federation and will feature three-person teams from various locations in Canada and around the world. It also includes a dunk and shooting contest and other on and off-court entertainment. July 21–22. See fiba.basketball/3x3worldtour/2018.

BATTLE OF THE BUNNOCKS This one-day bunnock tournament is hosted by the Saskatoon & District Kinettes. UMEA Sports Field, 10 a.m. See saskatoonkinettes.com.

PASSPORT TOUR This self-guided tour of some of Saskatoon’s finest gardens is presented by the Saskatoon Horticultural Society. Noon to 4 p.m. See saskatoonhortsociety.ca.

UNIVERSITY OBSERVATORY Free public viewing Saturdays from 9:15–11:45 p.m. Campus Drive. See artsandscience.usask.ca/physics/facilities/observatory.php.

Sunday 22

FOOD NOT BOMBS Weekly Sunday gathering to discuss issues such as peace, food security and sustainability. Westside Community Clinic (1528 20th St. W.), 2–4 p.m. For more information e-mail fnbsaskatoon@gmail.com.

TRIXIE MATTEL: NOW WITH MOVING PARTS TOUR Live drag performance. Broadway Theatre, 8 p.m. See broadwaytheatre.ca.

ONGOING

ANNIE Local production the award-winning Broadway musical based on the Harold Grey comic strip. Presented by Saskatoon Summer Players. Rawlco Radio Hall, July 7, 8 2018 at 2 p.m., July 5, 6, 7 at 8 p.m. See persephonetheatre.org.

ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS Organized by galleries in Regina, Saskatoon and other locales, Roadside Attractions involves the display of public art works in different spots in Saskatchewan. Over 20 artists are featured including Joi Arcand, Heather Benning & Tim Moore, Alison Norlen, Lionel Peyachew and Mary Longman. Multiple Venues, until Aug. 31. See skroadsideattractions.com.

SHAKESPEARE ON THE SASKATCHEWAN Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan is presenting three plays this summer: the classic tragedy Hamlet, the romantic comedy Merry Wives of Windsor and Titus A. which takes place in Roman time and is reputed to be Shakespeare’s most violent play. And while it’s being performed by puppets, it still comes with an advisory for mature audiences only. Until Aug. 4, with pre-show chats at 6:45 p.m. on July 10 (Stephan Wolfert of Cry Havoc: Civilian Life After War) and July 17 (Love and Marriage in Merry Wives). There are also medieval feasts on July 8 and 15 at 5:30 p.m., and a tea on July 22 at 11:30 a.m. See shakespearesask.com.

HORT WEEK This lecture series includes a mix of free and ticketed presentations by local gardening experts on a wide range of topics including rooftop gardening, xeriscaping, habitat for pollinators, parasitic plants and gardening with and without pesticides. Agriculture Building, University of Saskatchewan, July 7–13. See usask.ca for class details and registration information.

A TASTE OF SASKATCHEWAN Featured is gourmet grub from over 30 Saskatoon restaurants and local producers, along with chef competitions and Saskatchewan bands spanning the spectrum from country and pop to folk, rock and reggae. So there will be plenty to sink your teeth (and ears) into. Kiwanis Memorial Park, July 17–22. See tasteofsaskatchewan.ca.

AG IN MOTION This event is billed as the largest agricultural trade show in Western Canada that provides progressive farmers with an opportunity to see the latest in agricultural innovations. It includes filed demonstrations, product displays and presentations. Just northwest of Saskatoon, July 17–19. See aginmotion.ca.

RESILIENCE This project is organized by Mentoring Artists for Women Artists in Winnipeg, and features dozens of digital billboards in Saskatoon and other locations across Canada which will display work by 50 Indigenous women artists. The project is curated by Lee-Ann Martin, and critiques the lack of visibility of Indigenous women in our society. Participating artists include Rebecca Belmore, Daphne Odjig, KC Adams, Ruth Cuthand, Lori Blondeau and Shelley Niro. Until Aug. 1. See resilienceproject.ca.

THEATRE IN THE PARK Free outdoor presentation of Queen Seraphina and the Land of Vertebraat. The family-friendly play is written by Adam Pottle, who is deaf, and is set in a magical land where everyone has a disability. Presented by Sum Theatre. Multiple city parks until July 31, with evening shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. See sumtheatre.ca.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY SHOP Books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines for all ages that have been withdrawn from circulation are available for bargain prices. Frances Morrison Library, open Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Proceeds go to non-budgetary library projects.

LINDA MOSKALYK: A JOURNEY IN TREES Exhibition of expressionistic style paintings focusing on trees. Green Ark (212 20th St. W.). This show runs until Sept. 12. See greenark.ca.

CANADIAN LIGHT SOURCE SYNCHROTRON Free public tour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2:30 p.m. Advance booking required at lightsource.ca or 306-657-3644.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday 5

MEGAN LANE at Capitol Music Club.

MAJOR FUNK AND THE EMPLOYMENT at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

SHIRLEY AND THE PYRAMIDS with Veneer and Anna and Monika at Black Cat Tavern.

Friday 6

RANSOMS at the Bassment. See thebassment.ca.

CROOKED CREEK with Taylor Jade at Capitol Music Club.

RIFF RAFF at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

ALEXA & KATELYN at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 7

ALL AGES JAM at Buds on Broadway, Saturdays 3–8 p.m. See buds.dudeaone.com.

THE CLASSY CHASSYS (Stray Cats tribute) with Smokekiller at Capitol Music Club, show at 9 p.m. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

ONE BAD SON (album release for Made In The Name of Rock N Roll) at Dakota Dunes Casino, show at 8 pm. See dakotadunescasino.com.

WENCHES AND ROGUES with Spade the Shovelhead and Firing at the Sky at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

SAVAGE HENRY & THE INFAMOUS ONE-POUNDERS with Bats Out! and Reeta McKneals at Black Cat Tavern.

RIFF RAFF at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

LITTLE KING at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

LADY HAWKE at Royal Nutana Legion, 8 p.m.

Sunday 8

NORTHERN LIGHTS BLUEGRASS & OLD TIME MUSIC BRUNCH at Bon Temps, Sundays from noon–2 p.m.

SUNDAY JAM at Bud’s on Broadway, Sundays at 8 p.m. See buds.dudeaone.com.

Monday 9

STORYTELLER MONDAYS with host John Antoniuk and musical guests Gillian Snider and Brendan Flaherty at Capitol Music Club, dinner option at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

RIVERS OF NIHIL with Alterbeast, Inferi and Singularity at Louis’ Pub, show at 8 p.m. 19+.

THE KEY OF J at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

Tuesday 10

OPEN JAM at Capitol Music Club, Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

THE KEY OF J at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

Wednesday 11

DUKES UNDER FIRE at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

GOPHER BROKE at the Franklin Retirement Residence (220 24th St. E.), noon to 1 p.m. Proceeds, which include a BBQ hot dog lunch for $5, go to Habitat for Humanity. See reveraliving.com.

Thursday 12

TOO MANY ZOOZ with The Gaff at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

JIM LAUDERDALE with Jimmy Barret at Capitol Music Club, show at 7:45 p.m. See capitolclubyxe.ca.

HOT ROD HULLABALO at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

Friday 13

W3APONS with Dukes on Fire at Louis’ Pub, show at 8 p.m. 19+.

HOLLYWOOD PERSUASION (Collective Soul tribute) at Capitol Music Club.

SAKRED with Wasted Heretics, Uppercut Decapitation and Saint Vicious at Black Cat Tavern.

SLYPSTREME at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

LIGHTER THAN ARROWS at Village Guitar & Amp, show at 7:30 p.m. $15 advance, $20 door.

WOOLWORM with Tomorrow Starts Today and Waitress at Saskatoon Indoor Skatepark, doors at 8 p.m. All-ages.

RICK REID with Mitch Grier at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

HAUNTEDHOLY at Piggy’s Grill, 9 p.m.

RHONDA GALLANT-MORARI at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

Saturday 14

All OUT! with Rumpus, Chris Cole and Mateo at Capitol Music Club.

ADOLYNE with Blue Youth, Soul Mates, Anemone at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

STUCK IN THE ’80S at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

GOPHER BROKE at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

HAUNTEDHOLY at Piggy’s Grill, 9 p.m.

HARRY STARTUP at Royal Nutana Legion, 8 pm

Monday 16

CADILLAC BLACK at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

Tuesday 17

THREE STRING FRETLESS at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

Wednesday 18

MADCHILD with Rrkade, Shadowkeeperz and local support at Black Cat Tavern.

THREE STRING FRETLESS at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

THE PADDLE WHEELERS at the Franklin Retirement Residence (220 24th St. E.), noon to 1 p.m. Proceeds, which include a BBQ hot dog lunch for $5, go to Habitat for Humanity. See reveraliving.com.

Thursday 19

BORN FOR TOMORROW with Alien to the Ignorant and Pythonic at Black Cat Tavern.

MIKE PLUME at Village Guitar & Amp, show at 8 p.m. See villageguitars.ca.

THE BLUE BANDOLEROS at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

Friday 20

SCREAMER at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

HARRISON KING at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

KARAOKE with host Colleen Carr at Royal Nutana Legion, 8 p.m.

Saturday 21

A NEW GROUND at Prairie Ink, 8 p.m. See mcnallyrobinson.com.

HAVOK with Extinction A.D., Untimely Demise and Lost Nebula at Black Cat Tavern.

SEAWAY with Living With Lions and Bearings at Amigos Cantina. See amigoscantina.com.

MR. BROWNSTONE at Bud’s on Broadway. See buds.dudaone.com.

GUD & BOUJEE at Melody Bar, 10 p.m. $5.

COLLEEN CARR at Royal Nutana Legion, 8 pm

Sunday 22

SUNDAY JAM with host A New Ground at Bud’s on Broadway, 8 p.m. See buds.dudeaone.com.

MOVIES

Wow, July is shaping up to be a mediocre month for movies. With one or two exceptions, there’s nothing but sequels. Oh well, it’s summer, so we probably shouldn’t be sitting on our butts in air-conditioned theatres anyway. /Shane Hnetka

OPENING

Friday 6

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) teams up with The Wasp (Evangeline Lily) to fight the evil Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Chronologically, it takes place before Avengers: Infinity War, and should be a fun film, although it’s hard to believe that 20 movies in to the Marvel universe this is the first film with a female superhero’s name in the title.

Friday 13

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION Ugh. How is it that Genndy Tartakovsky can create something as brilliant and stylish as Samurai Jack and then direct not one but three of these crappy family cartoons featuring Adam Sandler? My mind can’t fathom it.

SKYSCRAPER Not technically a Die Hard remake, but if the shoe fits… and it is only one shoe as Dwayne Johnson, who subs in for Bruce Willis as a former FBI agent in charge of security at a Hong Kong high-rise, is missing a leg. I guess that means he only has to worry about getting glass in one foot.

Friday 20

THE EQUALIZER 2 The first Equalizer movie had very little to do with the original badass brilliant TV series, but it was okay. This time out, Denzel Washington seeks to avenge the murder of an old friend.

MAMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN Okay, I admit I’m not a fan of ABBA, or the original romantic comedy this sequel is based on. So I couldn’t bring myself to watch the trailer, or check out a plot synopsis online. I do know, though, that it takes place 10 years after the first movie.

UNFRIENDED 2 Hey look, another crappy found footage horror sequel about a group of people with a friend who has a stolen computer with some bad stuff on it and they all start to get “unfriended” if you get my drift.

Broadway Theatre

Thursday 5

7:00 LET THE SUNSHINE IN Juliette Binoche stars as an artist who goes through a string of affairs while looking for love in this film by Claire Denis. Encore screenings July 7, 9, 11 at 7 p.m., July 8, 10, 12 at 9 p.m.

9:00 BOOM FOR REAL: THE LATE TEENAGE YEARS OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT Basquiat’s story ends with him dead of a heroin overdose at age 27, having gone in a short time from being a graffiti artist living on the street in Brooklyn to a star of the New York art world. It’s a compelling tale, and this doc examines Basquiat’s early years. Encore screenings July 6 at 7 p.m., July 7 at 9 p.m.

Sunday 8

7:00 THE RIDER A cowboy searches for a new life after suffering a serious injury. Encore screenings July 9, 11, 14, 17 at 9 p.m., July 10, 12, 16, 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday 13

9:30 AMERICAN ANIMALS This crime drama is based on a true story, and sees four rebellious young men plot to steal a rare book worth millions from a university library in Kentucky. Encore screenings July 14, 17, 19 at 7 p.m., July 16, 18 at 9 p.m.

Friday 20

7:00 KAYAK TO KLEMTU Directed by Zoe Hopkins, this drama sees a young girl and several family members kayak up the B.C. coast to speak at an environmental hearing into oil tanker traffic in traditional First Nations territory. Encore screenings July 21, 24 at 9 p.m., July 23 at 7 p.m.

Roxy

July 6

ALWAYS AT THE CARLYLE A documentary about the legendary Carlyle Hotel in New York City and its many celebrity guests over the years.

July 10

7:00 ONE TAKE SUPER 8 FESTIVAL Screening of Super 8 shorts by over 20 local filmmakers using old school “home movie” technology. See pavedarts.ca for more information.

July 13

BEAST A woman in a small community finds herself drawn to a stranger who may be a killer.

METAMORPHOSIS Not to be confused with the 2012 drama based on Kafka’s surreal tale about a travelling salesman who finds himself transformed into a giant insect, this is a 2018 documentary about climate change and how the world is adapting to it.

Saturday 14

2:00 NEW YORK CAT & DOG FILM FESTIVAL The feline part of the festival is hosted by Street Cat Rescue, and goes today, while the canine part is July 15 at 2 p.m. It’s hosted by Size Small Dog Rescue.

7:00 BACK TO 1983: FLASHDANCE Jennifer Beals stars as an aspiring dancer who has to overcome all sorts of obstacles to realize her dream while working as a welder in blue collar Pittsburgh.

July 20

7:00 KIKI’S DELIVERY SERVICE This screening of the classic animated film about a young witch in training trying to find her place in a new town kicks off the Ganbatte anime festival which runs July 21–22 at TCU Place.

BOUNDARIES After her pot-dealing dad Christopher Plummer is kicked out of a retirement home in Portland, Vera Farmiga reluctantly agrees to drive him to her sister’s home in Los Angeles.

galleries

AKA Artist‑Run Centre

424 20th St. W. | 306-652-0044 | akaartistrun.com

#CALLRESPONSE Group exhibition by 11 female Indigenous artists on the theme of reconciliation. Organized by Tarah Hogue, Maria Hupfield and Tania Willard. Co-presented with Wanuskewin Heritage Centre. See Museums for more details. (Until July 13.)

Art Placement

228 3rd Ave. S. | 306-664-3385 | artplacement.com

FIGUREGROUND Exhibition of paintings by local artists who focus on the human form in much of their practice. (Until Aug. 2.)

College Art Gallery 1 & 2

MacKinnon Building | 306-966-4571 | art.usask.ca

LORI BLONDEAU: GRACE: A SURVEY This mid-career survey exhibition celebrates the work of Saskatchewan Indigenous performance artist Lori Blondeau including memorable critiques she’s made of Indian Princess and Squaw stereotypes. Curated by Leah Taylor. (Until Aug. 31.)

The Eye Gallery

117-1132 College Dr. | 306-373-8825 | eyegallerysaskatoon.ca/Gallery

MARK VON ESCHEN: A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME… Exhibition of photographs on a floral theme. (Until Aug. 31, with a reception July 14 from 4–6 p.m.)

Frances Morrison Gallery

311 23rd St. E. | 306-975-7579 | saskatoonlibrary.ca/node/1874

HASSAM HAS: GADANI Exhibition of photographs taken at a site near Karachi Pakistan that once had one of the largest ship breaking yards in the world. (Until July 26.)

Gallery On The Greens

2325 Preston Ave. | 306-374-2644 | saskatoonmarketmall.com

PAULA COOLEY: MISCELLANY Exhibition of ceramic art. (Until Aug. 31.)

Gordon Snelgrove Gallery

Murray Building | 306-966-4208 | usask.ca/snelgrove

WE CAME FROM WATER… This is collaboration between BAM Collective (Saskatoon) and NSCAD (Halifax) includes work by Cynthia Blanchette, Alexa Hainsworth, Chloe Kinsella, Aralia Maxwell, Arianna Richardson and Tamara Rusnak. The collaboration is inspired by the idea of prairie artists living on an ancient sea bed and maritime artists living next to the Atlantic Ocean. (Opening reception July 9 from 5–9 p.m., runs until July 20.)

Kenderdine Gallery

Agriculture Building | 306-664-3385 | art.usask.ca

CAMERON FORBES: OBSERVATION SURVEY DRAWINGS During a residency in May, the artist produced a series of paintings inspired by an architectural investigation she made of the Agriculture Building. Curated by Leah Taylor and Cole Thompson. (Until Aug. 31, with an artist talk July 12 at noon and a reception July 13 at 7:30 p.m.)

Paved Art & New Media

424 20th St. W. | 306-652-5502 | pavedarts.ca

LAURA ST. PIERRE: SPECTRAL GARDEN Multi-media installation where the artist explores how we live with nature in our society. (Opening reception July 6, 8 p.m., runs until Aug. 11.)

Remai Modern Art Gallery

102 Spadina Cres. E. | 306-975-7610 | remaimodern.org

JIMMIE DURHAM: AT THE CENTER OF THE WORLD Durham has been active as an artist and activist in the United States for over four decades. This exhibition was organized by the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and is the first retrospective of his work. (Until Aug. 12.)

ECHOES This exhibition features recent acquisitions by four leading Indigenous artists: Rebecca Belmore, Lori Blondeau, Raymond Boisjoly and Duane Linklater that explores issues related to history, tradition and contemporary culture. (Until Oct. 18.)

OLIVER HUSSAIN: ROVING Using a mix of media, the Toronto artist seeks to create a cinematic experience for viewers. Remaining works in the program include: Were Here (July 3–Aug. 12) and Isla Santa Maria 3D (Aug. 17–Oct. 14).

PICASSO ON VIEW This selection of prints from the Remai’s extensive collection focus on a period in the late 1950s when the artist produced a series of linocuts to use as poster images for bull fights in France. Curated by Sandra Fraser. (Until July 20.)

ALEXINE MCLEOD Held as part of the RBC Emerging Artist series, this show sees the artist use found objects and digital projectors to create wall-based assemblages. (Until Aug. 12.)

REEL INJUN Screening of Neil Diamond’s 2009 documentary on how Indigenous people have been represented (or more accurately, misrepresented) in Hollywood movies. (July 7, 1 p.m.)

ARTFUL READING Hosted by Saskatoon artist Grant McConnell, this event features a discussion of John Berger’s influential 1972 book Ways of Seeing. (July 10, 7 p.m. Register at cwylie@remaimodern.org.)

THE EXILES Screening of Kent Mackenzie’s 1961 film about Indigenous people from the American southwest trying to carve out a life in Los Angeles. (July 13, 7 p.m.)

INTRODUCTION TO FILMMAKING This workshop is open to adults, with all materials provided. (July 17, 7 p.m. $30 members, $35 non-members. Register at 306-975-8031 or e-mail cwylie@remaimodern.org.)

NIGHT ON EARTH Screening of Jim Jarmusch’s 1991 film which explores urban life through vignettes set in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Rome, and Helsinki. (July 20, 7 p.m.)

THE NEVERENDING STORY Screening of Wolfgang Peterson’s 1984 fantasy classic. (July 21, 1 p.m.)

INTRODUCTION TO FILMMAKING This workshop is open to teens 14+, with all materials provided. (July 24, 7 p.m. $20. Register at 306-975-8031 or e-mail cwylie@remaimodern.org.)

Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery

813 Broadway Ave. | 306-653-3616 | saskcraftcouncil.org

CURIO This exhibition explores the world of art collecting through a display of privately held work from previous Emma International Collaboration Auctions. Curated by Stephanie Canning and Maia Stark. (Until Aug. 21, with a reception July 24 at 7 p.m.)

SCYAP Art Centre

253 3rd Ave. S. | 306-652-7760 | scyapinc.org

KEVIN WESAQUATE: RED MIKHI WAHP Exhibition of mixed media works on the theme of “Revisiting the Red Tipi”. (Until July 18.)

ART DROP-IN For all ages with supplies provided free. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30–9 p.m., and Saturdays from 1–6 p.m.

St. Thomas More Gallery

1435 College Dr. | 306-652-5310 | stmcollege.ca/gallery

CORY CHAD & DENISE HAMAN: THE LIMITED Exhibition of abstract works on paper and canvas by two Prince Albert artists. (Until Aug. 24.)

museums

Diefenbaker Canada Centre

306-966-8384 | usask.ca/diefenbaker

DIEFENBAKER YOUTH HISTORY & GOVERNANCE CAMPS Registration is now open for two summer camps. “Decisions That Count” will run from July 23–27, then from Aug. 13-17 there is “A Century of Conflict”. See the website for details.

ONE CANADA: DIEFENBAKER’S VISION This temporary exhibit examines ways that Diefenbaker sought to use politics to improve life for the average person in Canada. (Until late December.)

Children’s Discovery Museum

#116 2325 Preston Ave. | 306-683-2555 | museumforkids.sk.ca

PERMANENT EXHIBITS Featured are displays in arts, crafts, construction, camping and veterinary medicine that promote play-based learning. Free admission July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. courtesy Kinsmen Club of Saskatoon.

Museum of Antiquities

MacKinnon Building | 306-966-7818 | artsandscience.usask.ca/antiquities

PERMANENT EXHIBITS Features replicas of ancient Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Near Eastern sculpture, along with original pottery, glass and coinage.

AT HOME IN ANCIENT ROME This exhibit includes artifacts and displays that recreate what life was like in the typical Roman household. Curated by Helanna Miagza. (Until Aug. 17.)

Museum of Natural Sciences

112 Science Place | 306-966-4399 | artsandscience.usask.ca/museumofnaturalsciences

PERMANENT EXHIBIT A joint effort of the Departments of Biology and Geological Sciences, this museum examines the evolution of life on Earth throughout geological time.

Ukrainian Museum of Canada

910 Spadina Cres. | 306-244-3800 | umc.sk.ca

PERMANENT COLLECTION Display of artifacts and archival documents recounting the settlement history of Ukrainian-Canadians in Canada.

ROSE & LLOYD VIRAG: SANCTUM OF THE SETTLERS Exhibition of photographs examining the architectural legacy of Ukrainian Orthodox churches that were built on the prairies during the settlement period. (Until Sept. 15.)

Saskatchewan Aviation Museum

Bay 5 Hangar 5 Diefenbaker Airport | 306-651-7247 | saskaviation.ca

PERMANENT DISPLAY This museum is devoted to preserving aviation history in the commercial and military realm.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park

R.R. #4, Penner Rd. | 306-931-6767 | wanuskewin.com

PERMANENT EXHIBIT This National Historic Site is dedicated to celebrating traditional and contemporary Indigenous life and culture in Saskatchewan.

AMANDA STRONG: PASKWÂW NÎPÎY Exhibition of three short films by the Vancouver-based Indigenous filmmaker which explore themes related to territory, history and the connection of people to the past and present. (Until Aug. 24.)

#CALLRESPONSE Group exhibition by female Indigenous artists on the theme of reconciliation. Features work by Christi Belcourt, IV Castellanos, Marcia Crosby, Maria Hupfield, Ursula Johnson, Cheryl L’Hirondelle, Isaac Murdoch, Esther Neff, Tanya Tagaq, Tania Willard and Laakkuluk Williamson-Bathory. (Until July 13.)

Western Development Museum

2610 Lorne Ave. | 306-931-1910 | wdm.ca/stoon.html

PERMANENT EXHIBITS One of four provincial museums commemorating settler culture in Saskatchewan, this museum includes displays related to transportation, agriculture and more.

THEY WERE THERE… OVER THERE This exhibition commemorates the careers of Saskatchewan airmen who flew in the early days of aviation in the Great War. Includes material from Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts. (Until Nov. 30.)