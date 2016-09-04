Adventures at FanExpo ’16: Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson, a staple of the increasingly larger Toronto FanExpo, draws large crowds. There was a full house at her Q & A even though she didn’t have anything new to promote (her next high profile gig is as Media in the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods). Here are some nuggets of her talk:

Gillian hasn’t seen a single complete episode of Hannibal, the show many attended the Q & A to hear about. She has watched some scenes, but more often than not she covered her eyes at the gory parts. Asked what she liked more about her character, Lecter’s therapist Bedelia Du Maurier, she responded with a curt “I don’t fucking know”.

Anderson has no clue if or when The X-Files are coming back.

The character she relates to the most is The Fall‘s Stella Gibson. Scully is “too square”. The most fun role? Blanche DuBois in the stage version of “A Streetcar Named Desire”.

Asked about a piece of advice that has gotten her through hard times, Anderson responded, “Everything passes”.