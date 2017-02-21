DA: Archer: Dreamland

Greetings Saskatoon! Sunrise was at 8:09 a.m. this morning while sunset is coming your way at 6:32 for 10 hours and 23 minutes of daylight. Wise owls living in the oldest oak trees have forecast a high today of plus two and foreseen a low of minus six. Here’s what’s up.

1. CRAP WATER FOR FIRST NATIONS Canada needs to do better than this.

2. SASKTEL KEEPS YOUR PHONE PRICES LOW Conversely, prices will go up if we sell it.

3. “WALLIDAYS”, HAHAHA Murray Mandryk picks apart the premier’s plan which now has a good nickname.

4. SASKATOON TRANSIT HONOURS DRIVER KILLED IN WINNIPEG Story here.

5. THE PM HEARTS PIPELINES Monkey Beach author Eden Robinson calls out Justin Trudeau for not facing Vancouver’s pipeline wrath.

6. VANCOUVER AQUARIUM: STILL WITH THE BELUGAS Sounds like West Coast Canadians will get another decade of captive cetaceans, despite the mysterious deaths of two whales last year and ongoing criticisms that whales, dolphins and other large, intelligent sea mammals shouldn’t be in captivity, period.

7. ANTI-SEMITISM IN TORONTO Gross.

8. BREXIT WILL COST THE U.K. BILLIONS Ka-ching!

9. YOU CAN GET AWAY WITH RACISM AND TRANSPHOBIA BUT PEDOPHILIA IS STILL TABOO Horrible human Milo Yiannopoulos lost a book deal and has been kicked out of a conservative conference after flippantly suggesting it’s healthy for 13-year-old boys to have relationships with men. Couldn’t happen to a nicer person. Dan Savage has a column on this here.

10. TODAY IN TRUMPLAND President Bigly problematically bashes the media, might appoint a climate change skeptic as his science advisor, and seems to have helped protect America from British teachers. Fortunately there’s a browser extension that replaces photos of Trump with pictures of kittens. I just tried it out. Works all right!

ARCHER: DREAMLAND Holy shitsnacks!

