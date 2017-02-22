DA: Snakey Pals

Hi Saskatoon! It’s an even zero degrees on a cloudy day that’s going to get cooler. The sun’s been up since 8:04 and it’ll stay up until 6:34 this evening. Here’s what’s going on with stuff!

1. TENSION AT STANDING ROCK Dakota Access Pipeline protesters have been ordered to leave today.

2. NASA’S GOT SOMETHING TO SAY TODAY The U.S. space agency has a big press conference today. Have they discovered markers of life on an exoplanet? Or maybe they’ve just got some cool but not earth-shaking science news they’re puffing up into something more compelling than it is to convince President Bigly and the Congress From Buttland to leave their budget alone.

3. DOG KENNEL CHARGED WITH NEGLIGENCE You’ve probably been trying to forget about the Saskatoon kennel where 14 dogs died of dehydration and heat stroke. Me too, but there’s a new development.

4. GOODBYE BONANZA One of Saskatchewan’s last Bonanza restaurants was destroyed in a fire in Saskatoon.

5. THE WALL IS STALLED A month into his presidency, Trump’s stupid thing is tangled up in bureaucracy. Meanwhile, a desperate, man killed himself after his third deportation. Expect more of this as the mean-spirited demagogue turns up the heat on more human beings.

6. BURGER JOINTS SHOULD FEED THEIR STAFF A Vancouver employee fired after a misunderstanding gets a deserved settlement.

7. LEGALIZE EVERYTHING We should consider it.

8. DIRTY, ROTTEN THIEVES STEAL VENOMOUS SNAKES and a cute, pregnant albino boa constrictor. Also, to quibble with the article slightly, no one gets killed by boa constrictors (which are illegal pets here but shouldn’t be), though I guess it’s theoretically remotely possible. It’s less likely than being killed by a pet cat, I can guarantee that. But there’s no way a “200 centimetre” boa is going to hurt anything bigger than a small rabbit.

Here’s a video of a cute snake!

