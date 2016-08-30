Civic election 2016 update.

Wow. There are a lot of candidates running this year. And we haven’t even entered the official nomination period. Between Sept. 6th and 21st, candidates need to file their papers and then, have until the 22nd to chicken out. As of this moment, 26 candidates have unofficially entered the race. Yup, that is a lot. On the downside (or not), half the wards (1, 4, 5, 7, 10) have only the incumbent running. (4 and 7 have revised boundaries)

If you want a quick source for questions like “What ward are we in, Delores?” or “What the hell was the name of that woman who knocked on my door the other night?” or perhaps “Where’s my friggin’ voting place?”, I recommend this page. If you want to hear what our Mayoralty candidates are all about, a very tall bird told me there is a public debate in the offing this fall. You did NOT hear this from me.

The election is October 26th. Thus far, none of the 4 candidates for Mayor have mentioned building walls, encouraged violence or revealed they have tiny little hands. Please vote. Voting gives you the right to complain and complaining is what the internet is for!

Saskatoon election FunFact – Jim Pankiw once garnered over 18 400 votes in a bid for the Mayor chair.