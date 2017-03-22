DA: Filth City

Happy noon, Saskatoon! it’s -2 now, but in a mere 10 degrees it’ll be plus-8. Woo! Sunrise was 7:03, inching toward that 7 a.m. barrier! The sun will set this evening at 7:23, and since it’ll be around 5 degrees out it might be a nice time for an after dinner walk. But that’s up to you: it’s you’re life! The only one you’ve got. Wow that was so deep. News!

1. IT’S BUDGET DAY, ARE YOU EXCITED? Read the CBC, StarPhoenix and CJME.

2. IT’S ALSO FEDERAL BUDGET DAY CBC, Toronto Star, Globe And Mail.

3. THE NATIONAL POST SUCKS I was going to put in a National Post link but since the paper just ran an utterly irresponsible (not to mention pompous) column that’s skeptical of human-caused climate change, to hell with it. The only reason anyone still argues about climate change is money. There’s infinite money to be made in fossil fuels. Gotta keep drilling, which means the petro-stooges and their idiotic, radicalized followers will keep arguing with/discrediting/harassing climate scientists forever. Scientists say last year was the warmest on record, by the way. Yay!

4. TERRORIST ATTACK IN LONDON People dead and injured, suspect shot.

5. PREDATORY ONLINE MISOGYNY Thug hacker lectures victim on morality, demands sex video.

6. PRESS FREEDOM VS. RCMP: COURT ORDERS VICE JOURNALIST TO FORK OVER INFO Fight not over.

Stumbled across the trailer for an upcoming movie today. Looks fun! Seems weirdly familiar, somehow.

