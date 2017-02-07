DA: How To Punch The Iron Fist Way

Happy afternoon, Saskatoon! It’s -22 with a -29 windchill. HOORAYYY. Sunrise was at 8:34 and sunset will be 6:06 for total daylight time of nine hours and 72 minutes. But you’re here for an aggregation, so let’s!

1. #MMIW PRESS CONFERENCE The Inquiry into missing and murdered aboriginal women held its first press conference today. It’s planning to get things rolling in the spring.

2. DRUNKS DON’T NEED GOD Alcoholics Anonymous won’t force Ontario drinkers to submit to mythological deities anymore.

3. SASK TEACHERS: NO SLEEPOVERS WITH STUDENTS Seems like everyone should know this and yet.

4. BRUTAL KIDNAPPERS SENTENCED Seven and a half years for the two nastiest thugs behind a Saskatoon kidnapping. Seems like not enough from a public safety standpoint, IMHO.

5. SYRIA’S RULERS ARE STILL TERRIBLE Amnesty International says the regime hanged at least 13,000 people since 2011 at one particularly nasty prison. Can we accept the whole country as refugees?

6. MAD ABOUT DEBT The NDP, which contrary to the opinion of stooges left Saskatchewan’s books in good order, are really pissed about Brad Wall’s (at least) 1.2 billion debt.

7. BRUINS FIRE TOP PUCK COACH CLAUDE JULIEN They did! Bruins beat writer Fluto Shinzawa says it was “management’s only remaining play”.

8. THE DEADLINE IS IN ONE HOUR You can get more stuff done if you move up deadlines to “create panic”. I think we all knew this. This isn’t news, Steve. Jeez.

VIDEO: IRON FIST TRAILER Another guy who can super-punch things is coming to Netflix. Marvel’s Defenders are looking like a one-dimensional, punchy bunch.

DEPLORABLE, OLEAGINOUS NASTY TWIT TRUMP RUINS EVERYTHING ABSOLUTELY DEPT. It’s everyone’s favourite!

DON’T TREAD 1: AWFUL EDUCATION SECRETARY TO BE CONFIRMED Good fight but one vote short. Hopefully this close call sends a message to DeVos that she needs to be not-deranged. LOL.

DON’T TREAD 2: A LYING LIAR WHO LIES Trump says the media isn’t reporting terrorist attacks. He shall be mocked.

DON’T TREAD 3: METHOD IN MADNESS Trump’s war on facts and truth, explained.

DON’T TREAD 4: IRAN THANKS TRUMP Sarcastically.

DON’T TREAD 5: MUSLIM TRAVEL BAN VS. U OF R Trump’s evil dumbness has local impact. More here.

DON’T TREAD 6: WHO SUPPORTS TRUMP? Homophobes.

