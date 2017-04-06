DA: Kitty With A Wig

Happy afternoon, Saskatoon! What a day. It’s 16°C heading towards 19, and it’ll be no-jacket weather until after today’s 7:49 p.m. sunset, and arguably right through the night depending on how hot your personal furnace runs. Here’s some news from the Internet.

1. BEYAK BOUNCED, BUDDIES BITTER A Conservative senator who praised Canada’s residential death camps schools was punted from the Senate’s Aboriginal People’s committee. Fortunately for her, her colleagues have her back, with one calling reporters “parasites” then denying he used the word despite being caught on camera. Think it’s time political parties start disciplining their politicians for blatant lying and media-bashing. Actually, I’m pretty sure the other parties would.

2. NORTH BATTLEFORD BOUSHIE RALLY As Gerald Stanley’s preliminary hearing wraps up with the news he’ll stand trial, the family of the young man Stanley shot in the head (according to this Globe And Mail story) calls for justice.

3. SASKATOON SCHOOLS OUT 11.5 MILLION Story here. I’m sure school administrators can’t wait to have their finances micromanaged by a boom-bungling government desperate to cut costs and blame everyone else for their mismanagement.

4. DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT TILL IT’S GONE Saskatchewan firefighters have been asked by their professional association to boycott the 2018 firefighters calendar. Too little money raised.

5. ONLY REPUBLICAN SUPREME COURT PICKS ALLOWED IN AMERICA The Republican-controlled Senate that blocked a Democratic president’s nominee changed the rules to get its own shitty nominee through. Fuckers.

6. DO NOT MOCK GLORIOUS LEADER! There’s two types of people in this world: those who support dictators and those who oppose ’em. Way too many of the former in Russia, which is why crap like this is tolerated. Speaking of Russia, Gwynne Dyer’s column this issue was great and you should read it if you haven’t.

7. SPEAKING OF RUSSIAN HOMOPHOBES Genocide in progress in Chechnya.

8. HOW SNAKES EAT BIGGER SNAKES It’s all about technique.

VIDEO: MORE LIKE HAIR-U Remember the box-loving cat Maru, from, um, the Internet? He’s up to new shenanigans and it’s adorable.

