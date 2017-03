Gene Wilder died. He was old, I guess. 83…that’s old, right? Wilder hadn’t appeared on film since the ’90s. He “retired” from acting because the scripts he received…piles of them every year… weren’t good, in his opinion. Well, the script he received from Mel Brooks in ’73 was a dandy. So I celebrate, with just under a minute of my favourite movie of all-time.

