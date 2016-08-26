Planet S has a new website!

Welcome to our new site! We are excited to introduce this lean, clean presentation of Saskatoon’s City Magazine.

Since 2002, we’ve been offering unique perspectives, reviews and event listings to Saskatoon. Now, it is easier and faster to enjoy our exclusive content on devices of all sorts. Naturally, you can still pick up a paper copy of Planet S at about 400 spots around town. But – if you need to know RIGHT NOW what band is playing at The Capitol or you need a smart, engaging read to get you through the wait in your dentist’s reception area, we think we’ve made it much easier for you.

Much gratitude to our webmaster Paul for his efforts and much gratitude to you, our readers, for 14 years of support!

Have a swell day, friends.