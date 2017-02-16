Planet S
Ace Burger
Saskatoon’s Best Food Truck is brought to you by the folks at Congress Beer House. Follow us on facebook or twitter to find us and call us about catering, corporate events or private parties.
(306) 974-6717
Park Café
Located in the heart of Riversdale, Park Cafe has been serving Saskatoon the finest locally sourced food since December 2005. Our Eggs Benny is legendary and our lunch menu leaves no tummy unfilled!
515 20th Street West | 306-652-6781 | map | website |
Leopold’s Tavern
So what exactly is Leopold’s Tavern you might ask?? It’s open to interpretation…it’s whatever you want it to be. It’s your local haunt, your clubhouse, a place to celebrate, your second home, your getaway, a part of your community or even your place of work. Please come down and see for yourself and enjoy our menu of tasty homemade comfort foods and our local, domestic and craft beers. More importantly, enjoy the assortment of friends, family, regulars, misfits and the curious alike that work here, eat here, drink here and play here.
616 10 St E | (306) 954-5367 | map | website |
Flint Saloon
Flint Saloon serves Saskatoon’s best martinis daily from 4pm to 2am. They offer an exceptional and ever-changing cocktail list plus craft beers. The unique charcuterie menu allows you to create your own platter from a rotating list of fine cheeses, savoury meats and delicious sides.
259 2nd Ave South | 306-651-2255 | map | website |
Poached Breakfast Bistro
Poached is open 8am to 2pm daily, featuring traditional and creative breakfast fare. Excellent coffee and fresh squeezed orange juice are offered along with exceptional award-winning dishes. Poached has been Planet S readers’ top choice for a fancy breakfast each year since opening.
259 2nd Ave South | 306-651-2255 | map
La Bamba Cafe
The only place in Saskatoon where you will find the real stuff.
1025 Boychuk Drive | 306-242-2622 | map
website
Pine View Farms
At Pine View Farms, we serve people by giving them an authentic connection to their food while nurturing the inseparable relationships between farmers and consumers, respecting our natural environment and place on the earth. We believe that the sharing of good food and quality of life are intertwined.
Township Road 394, Osler, SK | 306-239-4763 | map | website |
PickNic’s Catering and Fine Foods
We provide a wide variety of unique & delicious food, and beautiful wedding cakes! We are available for deliveries & events anytime – including evenings & weekends!
210 33rd Street West | 306-343-7374 | map | website |
Collective Coffee
We are a coffee bar specializing in espresso and carefully prepared coffee beverages. We use fresh roasted beans sourced from some of North America’s finest Roasters. We are staffed by coffee lovers and craft our drinks for coffee lovers.
220 20th Street West | map | website |
Prairie Harvest Café
Prairie Harvest has a love for the local. We source our ingredients as locally as possible to create a home-style, rustic, and creative dining experience. Our love for local means our menu changes according to the seasons, giving us the opportunity to keep our menu fresh and full of variety. Everything from our stocks, sauces, dressings and baked goods are made in house. We frequent the Saskatoon Farmer’s Market to keep on top of the growing list of locally produced goods to incorporate into our menu. On top of locally grown fruits, vegetables, and legumes, we also source our proteins from within Saskatchewan. We look forward to feeding you!
2917 Early Drive | 306-242-2928 | map | website |
Odd Couple
Odd Couple is family owned and operated by Andy Yuen, his wife Rachel, and parents Sam and Jane. Since immigrating to Saskatchewan from Hong Kong in 1996, The Yuen Family has been closely tied to the Chinese Canadian restaurant business in several communities across the province. Odd Couple was born out of the desire to recreate Canadian-Asian favourites in a fun, thoughtful expression of the union between East and West. With ingredients and cooking techniques inspired by Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Japanese cuisines, Odd Couple adds a unique Asian influence to popular Canadian dishes. Think maple glazed bacon and a farm fresh egg atop a heaping plate of Chinese BBQ pork and jasmine fried rice.
228 20 St W | (306) 668-8889 | map | website |
McQuarrie’s Tea and Coffee Merchants
McQuarries Tea & Coffee Merchants on Broadway is family owned and operated. Our store has been serving Saskatoon for over 75 years. We are dedicated to providing our customers with the best quality, best price, and the best service. We offer over 70 varieties of coffee, and over 300 varieties of loose tea. We also carry Twinings, Two Leaves and a Bud, Tea Forté and Numi brand teas. In addition, we carry a selection of giftware and accessories.
708 Broadway Avenue | (306) 242-6016 | map | website |
Pokey’s Pinball Café
Pokey’s Pinball Cafe is a locally run business with a relaxed family friendly atmosphere. Our menu offers a variety of Cuban inspired meals, using fresh ingredients and delicious bread from Christies Bakery. We are a great venue for birthday parties or other group events and host several tournaments for the public to enjoy pinball.
211B 33rd Street West | (306) 343-2196 | map |
d’lish by Tish Café
In addition to our soul satisfying soups, we serve fantastic breakfast offerings, amazing paninis and salads for lunch. Our desserts will weaken your knees and our coffee will impress! Our café is open weekdays at 7am, Saturdays at 8am and Sundays at 10am.
702A 14th St East | (306) 652-5483 | map | website |
Smoke’s Poutinerie
We are inspired by our fearless, cabin dwelling leader Smoke who is stuck in the 80s. As Canada’s fastest growing business in 2013 we are expanding quickly, and are happy to make poutine more accessible to the people of Canada (and soon the rest of The World)! Proudly Canadian we get our squeaky cheese curds, and flavourful gravy fresh from Quebec, and source our potatoes from our farms in PEI.
307 21st St East | (306) 653-2873 | map | website |
The Bulk Cheese Warehouse
If you love good food you will love our store! We have the largest selection of cheese available in Saskatchewan with more than 200 varieties on our shelves. While in our store visit our butcher shop for Triple A beef, fresh farm chickens, Nagano pork, Canadian lamb, bison, rabbit, duck, in-store made sausage and more. Try our cold-smoked steak or chicken – our customers tell us it’s the best they’ve ever had! You will also find fresh made fettuccini and linguini, home-made pasta sauces, and deli items such as pasta salads, marinated artichoke hearts, Elman’s Kosher pickles and dolmas in lemon dill sauce to name a few. Round this out with tasty appies to pop into your oven like spanakopita, phyllo wrapped seafood rolls, samosas and so much more.
732 Broadway Ave | (306) 652-8008 | map |
Cactus Club Café
Born on the West Coast and growing across Canada, Cactus Club Cafe offers the best in global cuisine using local, fresh ingredients served in a vibrant, contemporary setting. Our service is attentive, warm and unpretentious. Our people are passionate about delivering food and experiences that will keep our guests coming back again and again.
140 Idylwyld Drive South | (306) 979-8411 | map | website |
Congress Beer House
The LOCAL watering hole for FOODIES! 32 Taps/ 32 Bottles with an emphasis on fantastic LOCAL & Canadian brews, in addition to International top beers! Locally owned! We serve food from scratch with an emphasis on fresh, prepared by Chef Cole Dobranski, Chef J.P. Vives & team! Come as you are! Enjoy fresh food, a cold beer and friendly service!
215 2nd Ave South | 306 974 6717 | map | website |
CITIZEN CAFE & BAKERY
Citizen Café and Bakery is proudly pouring specialty espresso with our grassroots philosophy of honest food, great coffee, and local community. Our sumptuous baking, breakfast, and lunch is mindful of appetites needing more consideration; offered in gluten free or vegan varieties and served by the strength of our business, our capable and good-natured staff. Become a citizen in our community today.
18 23rd Street E, Saskatoon map
306-343-1043 citizencafeandbakery.ca
