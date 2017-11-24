New Businesses of 2017

Congratulations! You’ve successfully opened a new* business in the dynamic and highly competitive Saskatoon market. Planet S wants to put the spotlight on new ventures with a showcase in our December 7th Shop Local edition, which also includes our Holiday Gift Guide. Like our wildly popular Best of Saskatoon and Best of Food issues, we’re putting the focus on Saskatoon’s best new businesses by giving our incredibly loyal readers the inside scoop on the latest and greatest the city has to offer. We’re looking for six new businesses to showcase as part of this year’s New Businesses feature.

* Opened January 1, 2017 or later (Yes, new locations of existing businesses count too!)

Here are your four promotion options:

Full-Page Spotlight: $999

Tell your story with a personalized write-up on your company (approx. 500 words, written by us, based on an interview, and approved by you). Accompanied by a full-colour display ad (9.5′′×6′′).

Full-Page Ad: $999

Want to use the entire space for your display ad? Choose this option and get a 9.5′′×11.64′′ full-colour display ad.

Half-Page Spotlight: $499

Tell your story with a personalized write-up on your company (approx. 250 words, written by us, based on an interview, and approved by you). Accompanied by a full-colour display ad (4.67′′×5.7′′).

Half-Page Ad: $499

Want to use the entire space for your display ad? Choose this option and get a 9.5′′×5.7′′ full-colour display ad.

Online Extras

All promotions include:

Web ad on planetsmag.com for four full weeks.

on planetsmag.com for four full weeks. Shopping Profile: Your ad will also be featured on shoptheplanet.ca, our advertiser shopping site. You get a fully searchable ad, a Google map, hyperlinks and more. Promoted locally and across ShopLocalNow.ca, our Canadian shopping network.

Your ad will also be featured on shoptheplanet.ca, our advertiser shopping site. You get a fully searchable ad, a Google map, hyperlinks and more. Promoted locally and across ShopLocalNow.ca, our Canadian shopping network. Facebook and Twitter promotions highlighting the campaign to our 10,000+ followers.

Book your spot today!

December 7 issue

If you are interested in this one-of-a-kind promotion, please fill out the form below and we will contact you shortly. Ad design is no-fee and hassle-free!