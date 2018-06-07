Hot Patio Contest & Guide

Sun’s out, Bring ’em out!

We all know good patio traffic can make or break a season for a pub or restaurant. Make sure you get your share of patio customers this summer with a highly targeted, interactive, multi-media marketing campaign. There are two major components…

1. THE CONTEST

A custom-built online patio quiz designed to drive customers to your business. Share it on social media!

SOCIAL MEDIA POWERED: Participants can share their results on social media to snag their friends and family’s attention, increasing your reach.

DIGITAL + SOCIAL + PRINT + E-BLAST = multiple exposures of your brand to our core audience.

Here is a sample of the quiz.

The Quiz Package includes the following online and print features , beginning in the Planet S “Drink! The Beverage Issue” on July 5:

6-week hosted online quiz , with tailor-made graphics, logos, photos, and questions. Shareable by you and the users.

, with tailor-made graphics, logos, photos, and questions. Shareable by you and the users. Logo placement in 1/4-page contest promotional print ads in three issues of Planet S

in three issues of Planet S Web ad on the Planet S website (300 × 250 pixels) for 10 weeks .

on the Planet S website (300 × 250 pixels) for 10 weeks . Six posts (one a week) tagging you on Planet S’ social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter & Instagram with 11,500 combined followers).

(one a week) tagging you on Planet S’ social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter & Instagram with 11,500 combined followers). Email blast to our subscriber list.

You supply: A gift card with a retail value of $100.

2. THE GUIDE

PRINT: The Hot Patio Guide is a showcase of great patios around town. It runs in every issue from June 21 to September 12, 2018. Each patio gets a profile approximately 1/6 of a page containing:

A photo of your patio An info block featuring patio highlights, features, specials, business details and more A display ad (or logo), 2.25″ × 3″

Click here for a sample

ONLINE: You also get a Web ad on the Planet S website (300 × 250 pixels) for 10 weeks

Total value of this package: $7,045

YOUR PACKAGE PRICE: $1,495 — Only $149 per week!

Interested in this unique offer?

Please fill out the following form and we will contact you shortly.