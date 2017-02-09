CITIZEN CAFE & BAKERY

Citizen Café and Bakery is proudly pouring specialty espresso with our grassroots philosophy of honest food, great coffee, and local community. Our sumptuous baking, breakfast, and lunch is mindful of appetites needing more consideration; offered in gluten free or vegan varieties and served by the strength of our business, our capable and good-natured staff. Become a citizen in our community today.

18 23rd Street E, Saskatoon map

306-343-1043 citizencafeandbakery.ca