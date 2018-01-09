Engage people with an online quiz contest

We will custom-build a fun quiz, themed to your business. Share it on social media! Offer prizes to the participants! Collect emails for newsletter and special offer distributions!

GET THE RESULTS YOU WANT: We will tailor the graphics and questions for you. Quiz topics can relate to seasonal interests to boost participation and promote specific products and services.

SOCIAL MEDIA POWERED: Participants can “share” their results on social media to snag their friends and family’s attention, increasing reach.

MULTI-MEDIA PROMOTION: Across 3 platforms will ensure multiple exposures of your brand to our core audience.

Here is a sample quiz.

The Quiz Package includes the following print and online features:

Hosted online quiz, with tailor-made graphics and questions. Shareable by you and users.

New email leads for you (collected with consent on the quiz).

1/4-page print ad in Planet S magazine.

Web ad on the Planet S website (300 × 250 pixels).

Promotional posts on Planet S’ social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with 14,800 combined followers).

You supply: A contest prize with a retail value of $750–$1000.

Two weeks: $399