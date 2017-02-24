REVIEW: A Man Called Ove Is the Hidden Gem of the Oscar Race

In this year’s Best Foreign Language Film’s Oscar race, Toni Erdmann has the critics love and The Salesman, the controversy factor. A Man Called Ove is more low-key than its peers, but is a better rounded flick worth of your attention. Oddly, it also got a second nomination for Best Make Up.

The Ove in question (Rolf Lassgård, Wallander) is a cantankerous man on the verge of becoming a sexagenarian. Deemed a redundancy by the factory he has worked his entire life at, Ove doesn’t have a good reason to go on, more so without his wife.

Just as he is adjusting the noose around his neck, a noisy Persian-Swedish family moves next door. If there is something that overpowers Ove’s death wish is the need to tell people off (think of a darker Curb Your Enthusiasm). Soon the situation becomes a loop, and every time Ove is close to meet his maker, we are treated to a flashback that helps us understand the grumpy old man. Let’s just say he has been dealt a number of rotten hands through the years.

Besides a healthy dose of black humor, A Man Called Ove is a fun character study that sheds light on the power of community and advocates for diversity. The film may not be as cutting as the competition, but for sure is timely. Four planets.

A Man Called Ove opens today at the Roxy (Saskatoon) and the Golden Mile – Studio 7 (Regina).