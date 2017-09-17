Saskatoon Expo 2017 Day 1

The fourth annual Saskatoon Comic and Entertainment Expo kicked off today. This year’s line of media guests include Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters, The Crow), John Rys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings, Raiders of the Lost Ark), Cas Anway (The Expanse), Ruth Connell (Supernatural) and Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk). Voice actors Maurice Lamarche and Rob Paulsen (Pinky and the Brain) are also be here.



The day was very busy. The crowds were large and everyone looked like they were enjoying themselves. There were lots and lots of people in costumes.

Lou Ferrigno’s talk/ q&a was really good. There was some terrible with the microphones but that problem eventually got resolved.

John Rhys-Davies did his talk next. The actor has had a very long career and has been in some of the biggest franchises (Indiana Jones, The Lord of the Rings). His talk was really good and his answers were highlighted his humour.

I sadly missed Ernie Hudson’s q & a but I did see him on the show floor receiving an honourary Saskatchewan Ghostbuster accomodation.

This year the layout of the expo was bigger and it felt more spacious. The vendors had more room and everyone seemed to be having a great time.