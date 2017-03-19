Sunday Matinee: At The Earth’s Core

After the success of The Land That Time Forgot Amicus Studios decided to put director Kevin Connor back with actor Doug McClure.

This time out they adapted Edgar Rice Burroughs’ novel At the Earth’s Core. To class things up a bit Peter Cushing was cast as Dr. Abner Perry who along with David Innes (Doug McClure) have built a giant drilling machine called the Iron Mole. It’s set during the Victorian era and Perry and Innes are about to test their wonderfully drilling machine by digging to the Earth’s core.



They end up in an underground labyrinth where they discover prehistoric creatures, a group of cavemen and freaky telepathic lizards called the Mahars who use the cave people as slaves.

Naturally one of the primitives is the very sexy Caroline Munro whom Innes falls for. Soon the they are trying to fight the Mahars to free the people and escape back to the surface.

Amicus continued using some puppets but switched to more of a costume for the creatures in this film. The results are pretty cheesy but at this point these movies were pretty much just goofy fun to watch. Amicus was close to going out of business like their bigger rival studio Hammer and they would only make one more movie after this one, a sequel to The Land That Time Forgot. After all the horror movies both studios released throughout the 1960s and 70s both studios would end up going out quietly with films that weren’t horror movies, Hammer with The Lady Vanishes in 1979 and Amicus with The People That Time Forgot in 1977.