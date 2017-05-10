Comic Murray Geister | by Dakota McFadzean

News What Just Happened? News & Horrors from the last two weeks | by Stephen Whitworth

Opinion Family Feud Out West Alberta’s NDP probably needs their B.C. counterparts to lose | by Gillian Steward

World The Fascist False Alarm French voters will reject Le Pen. So much for the populist wave. | by Gwynne Dyer

Science Matters The People’s Laboratory Genetic tests by citizen scientists make seafood more sustainable | by David Suzuki

Science Those Beautiful Bugs Saskatchewan’s six-legged superstars pollinate flowers, replenish soil and feed birds and animals. They’re also gorgeous. | by Gregory Beatty

Art The Hole Idea Linda Duvall and 42 guests pit themselves against the prairie | by Gregory Beatty

Music B.A. And Friends The Trans-Canada’s muttonchopped minstrel is packing Gremlins | by Emmet Matheson

Film Jungle Fever The Amazon and obsessed men go together like cannibalism and acid reflux | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Hnetflix | by Shane Hnetka

Film Lynch, Year One America’s most idiosyncratic filmmaker was a kid once? | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Ruffle-Collar Feminist There’s more to Dickinson than meets the daguerreotype | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Message From Space Pizza Daddy | by Anonymous