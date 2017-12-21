with John Antoniuk

John is well-known in Saskatoon music circles for his unique blend of folk, rock and Americana. With the arrival of a baby daughter with life partner Jen Lane, he’s taken a break from touring. But you can still catch him live the first Monday of every month as host of Storyteller Mondays at Capitol Music Club. Guests on Jan. 8 are Ava Wild and Scott Pettigrew. /Gregory Beatty

“SONG FOR THE DEAD”

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

SONGS FOR THE DEAF (2002)

The energy in this song is riveting. From the opening drum solo, to the super heavy riffs, topped off with the time signature change, it has all the elements of rock and roll that I love.

“RUBY”

DAVID RAWLINGS

A FRIEND OF A FRIEND (2009)

I knew David Rawlings was an excellent songwriter from his work with Ryan Adams and Gillian Welch, but this song hit me like a ton of bricks. From the opening lament to the incredible harmonies in the chorus, this is one of those “I wish I’d written it” songs.

“TUMBLING DICE”

THE ROLLING STONES

EXILE ON MAIN STREET (1972)

Jen and I always use Exile on Main St. as background music during our house concerts. The whole album is amazing, full of some of the best country, blues and rock licks.

“THE BALLAD OF EL GOODO”

BIG STAR

#1 RECORD (1972)

The chords, the tone, the lyrics! This was one of the first vinyls we bought a few years ago when we got a record player. I’d always heard about Big Star’s influence on other bands, and it was obvious why after the first listen.

“COME PICK ME UP”

RYAN ADAMS

HEARTBREAKER (2000)

I’ve been known to throw different Ryan Adams covers in my set. One time Jen overheard a table talking after I played this song solo, and they were like “Oh my god. Somebody must’ve really broken that guy’s heart!” They didn’t know it was a cover!

“CHANGES”

DAVID BOWIE

HUNKY DORY (1971)

“Change is the only constant in life” Heraclitus (535–475 BCE). This song, by a man who continuously reinvented himself, and left us an amazing legacy of great art, would be just as big a hit today as in the ’70s.