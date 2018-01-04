Message From Space | by Anonymous

The road to abandoned pet hell was paved with good intentions this festive season. December saw mixed messages from pet rescue and adoption groups that rightly urged people to NOT give animals as gifts WHILE RECKLESSLY PROMOTING ADOPTIONS. And now I’m seeing hand-wringing Facebook posts about the plethora of unwanted pets about to be returned or, worse, abandoned, by people who “didn’t think it through”? Please. Seems to me that a month of adorable animal promos made it tough for folks to think with their heads rather than hearts. Organizations that care about critters might want to rethink their contradiction-filled holiday strategy.

