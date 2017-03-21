DA: Ultimate Desk Lunch

Well hellooooooooo Saskatooooon! According to multiple reports, it’s -3 in Saskatoon right now on a day that’s going to get up to a balmy 0 degrees. You wanna know about sunrise-sunset stuff? Sunrise was 7:06 and sunset will be at 7:22. Here’s a pile of links I found lying around my desk. They might have some sesame seeds on them from my lunch bagel. Sorry.

1. ‘RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS WERE REALLY BAD’: ANGLICANS A Conservative senator who’s sad because no one ever says nice things about residential schools (!!!!!) is corrected on the true horror of Canada’s colonial history.

2. TEACHERS WORRY ABOUT THE PROVINCIAL BUDGET Well yes, they probably should be. From welshing on contract agreements to hamstringing school boards to cutting back on teacher’s aides to their weird, un-factual obsession with standardized tests, this government has a history of incompetence toward education.

3. LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE Mayor Charlie Clark is optimistic on the eve of the first provincial budget of his mayoralty.

4. ‘YAY SALES TAX’: GORMLEY SHOW ECONOMIST Uh huh. Economist Ian Lee, who ran for the post-Mulroney PCs in 1993, also criticized environmentalists on The Rebel and argued against banked sick days so I’m not sure we should embrace his opinions on what are widely viewed as regressive taxes that make the rich richer.

5. MILLIONS FOR WATER INFRASTRUCTURE Seems like one of those things you wanna spend money on.

6. EX-HARPER SPOKESMAN APOLOGIZES FOR LIBELING MUSLIM GROUP Here’s a reminder that Stephen Harper’s government and right-wing media nurtured Islamophobia in this country.

7. CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE ACCUSATIONS: NO PROOF FROM BERNIER What a idiot jamboree this thing is.

8. TRAVELLING MUSLIM iPAD BAN Another day, another stupid new rule in Trump’s dumb, bigoted America, and oh crap Canada might do this too.

9. CONSISTENCY IS THE HOBGOBLIN OF LITTLE MINDS A conservative hobgoblin says something almost rational (but still dumb) about gun rights and abortion rights and is immediately eaten alive by her shitty political team. Couldn’t happen to a nicer person.

10. COSPLAYERS HACK SPIDER-MAN’S SQUINTY EYES Cool.

11. FINALLY, A USE FOR ABANDONED MISSILE BASES They make great homes for cute giant pythons! (Yes I know invasive Burmese pythons are an ecological calamity. They’re still cute.)

YOUR DESK LUNCH IS PATHETIC Here’s how you make a desk lunch, courtesy “walking recipe from Mars” Miss Xiaoye, via Kottke.

