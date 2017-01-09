Daily-ish News: Festival Of Links

Welcome to Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Today’s high is -18 and we’ve got a low of -23, with a windchill of -33. Tomorrow will be colder. The sun rose at 8:56 and sets at 5:15. How was your holiday break? Mine was lovely, thanks. Had some drama with a snooty dog but it was funny, so that’s okay. Here’s a round up of some news that’s a-newsing, brought to you by New Year’s resolutions, good intentions and sad delusions.

1. EITHER 7,900 OR 10,300 JOBS GO “POOF” Saskatchewan’s economy had a rough 2016. Not sure how rough, because I don’t get the apparent contradiction in job numbers in this story. Maybe 10,300 is the December number, and 7,900 is the total for the year? Anyway the public sector is bailing out the economy so I’m sure it won’t get way worse in 2017.

2. SUSPICIOUS = POC According to the Halifax police, the Halifax police stop three times as many black people as they do white people. “It seems like it’s a tax and I keep having to pay,” says one black guy who gets stopped three times a year for being black.

3. TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME You might be suffering from it if you despise Donald Trump, according to some rando right-wing fuckwit with a column.

4. TRUMP IS A LYING JACKASS SYNDROME There is only one person in the world infected with this and his name is Donald Trump.

5. U.S. PLANS TO SAVE POLAR BEARS ARE GARBAGE, SAYS SCIENTIST Details here. I’ll miss polar bears when they go extinct in 20 years.

6. LINDY WEST LEAVES TWITTER Okay this is from last week, but it’s a big deal. It can be tough to define the line between free speech and harassment, but more and more professional writers are opting out of accepting feedback thanks to rampant abuse. It’s frustrating. Here’s another piece on this.

