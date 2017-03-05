Sunday Matinee: The Valley Of Gwangi

So I seem to still be a Lost World kick and I realize I’ve never written about the entertaining 1969 movie The Valley of Gwangi.

The Valley of Gwangi is set in the early 1900s with a traveling cowboy show run by T.J. Breckenridge (Gila Golan) performing in Mexico. T.J.’s ex-boyfriend Tuck Kirby (James Franciscus) has come back to buy her out. T.J. refuses, she’s got a new attraction that will be bring in the money, a tiny horse. Tuck meets Professor Bromley (Laurence Naismith), an archeologist. Tuck shows Bromley the tiny horse and Bromley claims it’s an extinct Eohippus.



The horse came from an area called the Forbidden Valley. A group of gypsies claim that the horse is cursed and want to freed and returned to the valley. At night they sneak in and free the horse. Tuck sees this and chases after. One of T.J.’s men see Tuck leaving with the horse and tells T.J. that Tuck stole it. T.J. and her men give chase. Soon everyone is in the Forbidden Valley and there’s bigger things to worry about than the tiny horse. Here be dinosaurs.

After several attacks and confrontations the group manages to capture an allosaurus named Gwangi. They take Gwangi back to show off in the circus and then things go the way all these movies go. Gwangi escapes and runs amok.

Famed effects master Willis O’Brien, who did the stop motion for films like King Kong, came up with the story but died before it got made. Ray Harryhausen, O`Brien`s former student, produced and did the effects for the film. It was one of Harryhausen`s last dinosaur stop motion films but it looks great, if scientifically incorrect.

Warner Brothers had released the film on DVD several years ago and then moved to the Warner Archive collection where it became a burn on demand DVD. They are about it finally release the film on Blu-ray but again on their burn on demand service. Still a pretty entertaining movie despite the similar plot to films like The Lost World and King Kong.